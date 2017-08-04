OCTAVIA BUTLER 1995 TV INTERVIEW AIRING

Telling herself stories when she was 4 years-old
Writing stories when she was 10 years-old
Turning a time-out into a creative discovery
Octavia E. Butler has an amazing message for parents
Octavia E. Butler 1995 interview
FEATURED ON
Talk About Parenting with Shirlee Smith Classics
channel streamed
The Arroyo Channel Saturdays 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. (throughout August)
AT&T Uverse / 99 Pasadena or Charter Spectrum 32 For week day airing days/time
contact: talkaboutparenting@gmail.com/626/296-2777
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS