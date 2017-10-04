October Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Why Women (and Men) Should Receive Breast Screenings

October marks National Breast Cancer Awareness month and I want to take a moment to raise your and your family member’s awareness around this important subject. Did you know approximately 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime? This is a huge problem many women will face at one point in their life. And, breast cancer isn’t just a problem that faces women alone but it is a disease that affects men as well. In 2017 it is estimated that 250,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 2500 men will also be diagnosed.

Did you also know about 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer? Often times, we assume if your female family members didn’t have breast cancer that you would have a reduced risk of being diagnosed with this type of cancer. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case but that doesn’t mean you can’t take measures to reduce your risk. That is why for this breast cancer awareness month I urge you, both men and women, to receive breast screenings.

Here are three recommendations that can help you detect breast cancer in its earliest stages according to Healthy Mom&Baby: checking for changes, get a mammogram, and learning about false positives.

When checking for changes, men and women should do a breast check around the same time each month, and many women use the end of their periods to remind them to do a check. Keep in mind that The American Cancer Society (ACS) no longer recommends relying on breast self-exams, but they do advise that you be familiar with your breasts and watch for changes in your 20s.

Getting a mammogram remains the main imaging resource to detect early breast cancer before it causes symptoms. For a long time experts have advised that women begin mammography at age 40, and have one every year. However, in the last several years, some experts have issued other recommendations on the age to begin mammograms. They also have not reached consensus on whether annual or every other year screening is best. The best advice is to consult with your health care provider to help determine what is best for you.

Have you ever had a “false positive,” a suspected mass or tumor that turned out not to be cancer (benign)? In 2012, the Journal of the National Cancer Institute published research that suggests that if you’ve ever had a false positive result with a mammogram; your breast cancer risk may be higher than that for other women. If this happened on your first mammogram, your risk is not as high as if it occurred on a later, or on more than one, mammogram. If you’ve had a false positive test result, it’s more important than ever to be vigilant in getting screened for breast cancer.