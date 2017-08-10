Of Course J.K Rowling Had A Literary Response To Pastor Supporting Trump's 'Fire And Fury'

The Bible has been used to promote peace, understanding and compassion in the world. But the very same scriptures have also been used in the past to justify evil.

The retort put Trump and one of his religious advisors, megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, on blast.

J.K. Rowling pointed out that the Bible can be twisted to serve evil purposes, quoting a passage from William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice.”

“The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.

An evil soul producing holy witness

Is like a villain with a smiling cheek..."

Wm Shakespeare https://t.co/Oy9TehJxSa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 10, 2017

The quote has been retweeted more than 12,000 times.

On Tuesday, Trump promised to respond to North Korea with “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States. The statement escalated tensions between the two countries, raising alarm about the possibility of a military conflict over the North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

Soon after Trump’s statement, Robert Jeffress, a longtime supporter, told the Christian Broadcasting Network that he believed it was the president’s God-given right to “use whatever means necessary” to stop North Korea.

He referred to Romans 13, a passage in the Bible that advises the early church to submit to governing authorities. The text suggests that submission is required because these rulers are God’s ministers, avengers who are divinely appointed “to execute wrath” on those who practice evil.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evil doers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil. In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong-Un,” Jeffress told CBN.

Yuri Gripas / Reuters Pastor Robert Jeffress has been a staunch Trump supporter for months. He was the one who delivered a sermon for the president on the morning of Trump's inauguration.

Rowling has been harshly critical of Trump and his policies in the past ― calling the president out repeatedly as a liar and mocking his mannerisms.

She received some backlash herself in July after mistakenly accusing Trump of refusing to shake the hand of a disabled boy.