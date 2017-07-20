Of Course The GOP Women Who Opposed ACA Repeal Are Facing A Sexist Backlash

In the days since, these GOP women ― Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) ― have received both an outpouring of support and an ugly backlash online. Unsurprisingly ― and depressingly ― much of the aforementioned backlash seems wrapped up in the gender of the three senators.

Collins, Murkowski and Capito have not only been labelled traitors to the Republican party and RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only), like some of their male colleagues who openly opposed the original Senate health care bill. They have also been referred to as “witches,” “feminazis” and “bitches” who have a “crazy look,” and are an example of why “women shouldn’t serve in government.”

is it just me, or does Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, & Shelley Moore Capito all have that same 'Bat S**t Crazy' look that #Liberals have? https://t.co/qu2EhlYhUG — Anonymous Covfefe (@Hockey_Pro_Guru) July 19, 2017

Mostly it's 3 women holding up the repeal. Lisa murkowski, Susan Collins, & Capito of WVa. Take it to them today. The witches — LittleRed (@loansvcrinfla) July 19, 2017

is it just me or are women the most dangerous and biggest Traitors to USA look at the list of women under investigation and now these 3 ?? — Gary Walton (@goryro154) July 18, 2017

There's a reason why the Bible says women shouldn't serve in government. Everyday I see the wisdom in that

But the men @GOP are traitors 2 https://t.co/ZPTA4aGVgZ — Diana (@CannonballRoll) July 18, 2017

Gov. Mike Huckabee even went so far on Wednesday afternoon as to make a quip on Twitter about vacuuming the three senators out of office if they “won’t stop Planned Parenthood $$ to vacuum babies from womb.” (Both Sen. Collins and Sen. Murkowski have been consistent about voicing their concerns about legislation that would “defund” Planned Parenthood. The Hyde Amendment already prevents federal Medicaid coverage for abortion services, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.)