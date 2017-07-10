Of memories that last and personalities that never fade

Staring into the vast cosmos, wishing for this moment to last forever.

A year has whirred by in a blink of an eye since we lost Edhi, the messiah for humans of all races, sects, genders and ethnicities, but as I stand here today amid the serene views surrounding me, ruminating about various things, I am reminded of Father Theresa once again.

“The donations have petered out,” my aunt recently proclaimed, suggesting that, in the aftermath of Edhi’s demise, the donations to the organisation had significantly decreased. It is quite disheartening, really, that we Pakistanis—including you and me—have fostered an attitude that is conducive towards personality-praising. As opposed to carrying forth and forward the legacies bequeathed to us, we focus, instead, on idolising a single figure or personality, ignoring the cardinal beliefs that those personalities actually purport in the first place.

Not surprisingly, it seems that Edhi is no exception to this tenet. During his life, donations were copious and the organisation teemed with donations that were used to support the livelihood of many, many underprivileged in Pakistan. Celebrities and the normal gentry, even including those who were not necessarily in thriving monetary conditions themselves, endeavoured to spare a part of what they earned, and then made donations to the Edhi foundation.

All of those people seem to have dwindled to only a few now.

As we head into the second year post Edhi-demise, we must ought not forget the contributions made by him, some overt in their nature but others seamlessly veneered by his impeccable unpretentiousness. Who started off as a voluntary corpse-guard in accord of his own volition eventually grew to become a messiah for the poor, diligently frequenting the streets of Karachi in search of donations to assist the needy.

Edhi was not a single-personality who has now evaporated from earth, but instead a religion, a school of thought, and a saviour of humanity in his own right. As we move into our second year post-Edhi demise, we must not forget the innumerable dead bodies that he cared for, the incalculable number of orphaned children that he fathered, and the incessant contributions he otherwise made to humanity.