Off-Off Broadway is On-On Fire with The Revival of The Sandman- An Interview with the Award-Winning Show’s Writer, Lynn Navarra

The original production of The Sandman premiered last summer in New York and won the Jean Dalrymple Award for Best New Play. This week, it returns for a three-week run at The American Theatre of Actors.

In the gripping suspense tale, The Sandman is a pub owned and operated by Tommy Cassidy and his wife, Diane. After twenty-seven years, they decide to renovate the pub’s dining room and hire Paul and Sal who, unbeknownst to them, are cops working construction to earn extra money. At the same time, Tommy, no stranger to the Irish mob (although long out of it), is approached by a prominent member of the Westies and persuaded to do a felonious favor. When Tommy is later betrayed by a once trusted friend who happens to know about the favor, Paul and Sal must decide whether to blow the whistle on Tommy or try to save him from certain death at the hands of the mob.

Though many of the details depicted in the story are true-to-life, The Sandman is a work of fiction by acclaimed playwright Lynn Navarra who has made a name for herself in NYC’s independent theatre scene for creating shows that put her characters to the test where they need to decide between what is morally right and wrong. We spoke with Mrs. Navarra at The American Theatre of Actors as she was preparing for opening night.

What inspired you to create The Sandman? Lynn Navarra: It was inspired by my dad, a police officer in Manhattan who worked construction on the side. Also, I have a strong nostalgia for New York City of the 1970’s and have always been interested in the historic crime wave of the Westies that ruled Hell’s Kitchen during that time.

Describe that moment of winning the Jean Dalrymple Award for Best New Play. Lynn Navarra: Elation. In addition to winning Best New Play, The Sandman’s Ken Coughlin took home two awards for Best Director and Best Actor. It was all very exciting and I felt extremely grateful!

For those not familiar with The Dalrymple Awards, would you please explain their significance? Lynn Navarra: Jean Dalrymple was a true theatre patron in her capacity as a producer, manager, publicist and playwright. She was also one of the founding members of New York City Center. Since the mid-eighties, the Jean Dalrymple awards have been presented by James Jennings and the American Theatre of Actors. They are very significant because they are one of the very first awards to represent and recognize Off-Off Broadway productions and those involved with Independent Theatre.

When you won, the show had completed its run. Did you know right away that you would be bringing it back to the stage? Lynn Navarra: No, I didn’t! I hoped it might because the original production was so well received. The enthusiasm from the audience was palpable.

Why do you think the show resonated so much with audiences? Lynn Navarra: I think because it has an array of interesting characters, a very compelling plot and various storylines that all come together. Every character in this play has something going on in their lives, something they are dealing and struggling with. Also, they all want to do the right thing. They may not always appear to be doing the right thing but the key is understanding how they come to the conclusions that they do.

How easy was it to bring the show back to The American Theatre of Actors? Lynn Navarra: Well, when one takes into account the level of planning, scheduling, staging, as well as wanting to have the original cast back again, I dare not say it was easy for either our director or the ATA but this is theatre and all things are possible within it – especially at the ATA, where for over forty years, James Jennings has been working with playwrights, actors and directors to create the best theatrical productions possible.

Most of the cast is back! Lynn Navarra: I can’t express how happy I am that Michael Bordwell, AJ Converse, Ken Coughlin, Ben Guralnik, Valerie O’Hara, Meredith Flood Rust and Dan Lane Williams, who gave such brilliant performances, are all returning. Matt Holbert, our outstanding sound and light board technician, is also returning. The Sandman is both pleased and proud to welcome three superb newcomers; Brady Richards, Tony Scheer and Justin Younts.

Does the revival keep close to the original production? Lynn Navarra: Yes, it’s being kept very close.

Any significant changes? Lynn Navarra: We have one logistical change that was necessary in order to achieve more fluidity between two particular scenes.

What was the biggest lesson you learned from last year’s production? Lynn Navarra: That the dedication of the director and cast are essential to a successful production. I could not have asked for a better cast, director or theatre.

How will you celebrate on opening night? Lynn Navarra: My husband, John, and I look forward to pre-theatre dinner with family and friends.