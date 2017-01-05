Officer Caught On Video Punching Woman Resigns

An Arizona police officer recorded on video punching a woman in the face while making an arrest resigned from the force Wednesday.

Flagstaff officer Jeff Bonar’s actions violated six policy violations, officials told The Associated Press. Most of the policy violations centered around excessive force, the AP reported, but one violation was in regard to the officer’s body camera, which was not turned on during the incident.

The footage, shot and posted to Facebook in November, shows the 28-year-old officer strike a woman in the face with a closed fist. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Marissa Morris, said the incident occurred on Nov. 16, as she and her boyfriend were being evicted from their residence, ABC15 in Phoenix reported.

Bonar, who had been with the department for nearly three years, was put on administrative leave after the incident.

Note: The footage below contains explicit language.

Flagstaff Police Chief Kevin Treadway told Los Angeles’ KABC News the video “clearly depicts” Bonar striking the woman “in the face with his fist.”

Charges against Morris, who was initially arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, have reportedly been dropped.

Bonar submitted his resignation, the AP reported, prior to a scheduled meeting with department heads, during which they were set to discuss his termination from the force.

An internal affairs investigation into the incident has since been completed and the results have been forwarded to Mohave County prosecutors, who will determine whether charges should be filed against Bonar.