Often Invisible: What Disability Looks Like To Me

I am a transgender woman who lives with two largely invisible disabilities. Most people who interact with me have no idea I live with both bipolar disorder and severe gastroesophageal (GE) issues, both of which can be completely debilitating. While being transgender is not a disability, I have also faced many struggles accessing transition-related care throughout my life, negatively impacting my mental health, and I have also undergone gender-confirming surgeries which have left me unable to work for extended periods of time.

This week, as we celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which granted civil rights protections to people with disabilities, I am thankful the law allows me the opportunity to have a successful career despite many challenges and setbacks related to my health. It has helped me access accommodations which ensure my success at my current workplace. It also helped protect me at prior points in my career when I was on part-time-disability or full-time-disability.

At the National LGBTQ Task Force, we believe that the fights for LGBTQ justice and disability justice are deeply intertwined. Our philosophy in how we conduct this work is “Nothing About Us Without Us,” meaning that we believe that LGBTQ people with disabilities are the experts on their own lives, and should be leading the fight for their own liberation. That’s why as the Task Force’s Digital Strategy Manager, I often share my experiences of being a trans woman living with disabilities and help others share their stories so that our community can build power from within to advocate for our rights—including protections like the ADA.

Like many people with disabilities, I appear very able-bodied. I bike, do yoga, work full-time, and do activism outside of work. But what people don’t see is how much work goes into managing disabilities every hour of every day, including having to work with employers on disability accommodations. Recently, while traveling to a conference as a speaker, my health took a turn for the worse when I became stuck in an airport because of flight delays past 2am without access to proper food, unable to take my medication on its normal schedule, and unable to do exercises to help me manage GE pain. The after-effects of just that one night lasted for three days, during which I was only able to attend half the events I had planned, having to take many breaks and experiencing severe pain throughout each day.

One of the most important issues related to living with disabilities is self care. Sleep, my mental health and my GE issues are all inseparable. Living in a highly competitive and relentless culture that under-values sleep is simply impossible for many with disabilities. For example, I need 8-9 hours of sleep to manage my conditions. If I don’t get that, it can lead to severe pain/cramps, anxiety, dehydration, inability to eat and extreme tiredness leaving me unable to work. My body doesn’t tolerate caffeine, so morning coffee is never an option. Nor is leaving straight from work to go socialize an option, especially at a happy hour, as my system is sensitive to alcohol. Instead, every morning before work and every evening after work I have to do yoga and/or other exercise to manage my mental health and physical symptoms of my GE issues.

Yes, socializing and having supportive community around me is important, in fact, is crucial to my health. As a queer transgender woman, I need to find time outside work to be part of queer and transgender community. We all need safe spaces where we can be our full selves, free from discrimination, and yet, safe space is even harder to access if you have any form of disability. Because of my health limitations, I have to socialize on my own terms and at different hours than others, but if I don’t make that time, my mental health will suffer.

Navigating unique health needs leaves people with disabilities vulnerable and open to a LOT of often personal questions, especially in the workplace. People often ask me about my diet. Most often people notice the tempeh and dairy-free products I eat and guess I’m vegan. When people notice my gluten-free food they guess I have Celiac. Other times I get baffled stares when I have to turn down anything with caffeine, including chocolate.

It would be easy to respond to these questions with a few words, like “I’m gluten-free and dairy free.” Some people want to ascribe a diagnosis to me, or assume I have to provide them one—which can be highly stigmatizing. Instead, whenever someone needs to know my dietary restrictions, I have a full-page document of restrictions, allergies and dietary needs I developed with my doctors. I also have documents detailing what I need to manage my mental health, including flexible work hours and a strict sleep schedule when I’m traveling and/or working at a conference. These documents have been crucial to me accessing disability accommodations at work, which has been made possible thanks to the ADA.

In past jobs, I didn’t know how to advocate for myself using the ADA as someone with disabilities, and it affected my work performance and even led to once having my position filled while I was on medical leave. But once I began really accepting my body’s limitations and working with doctors to advocate for my health, I’ve had a much more successful career.

Thanks to the ADA, I don’t have to explain all my diagnoses to my employers to access accommodations. This is especially important because I don’t have one readily understood diagnosis. Instead, I have a string of hundreds of doctor’s visits and lab tests going back to high school when the worst of my symptoms of gastroesophageal issues started developing. My first diagnosis ever was acid reflux, but since then there’s been many additional suggested diagnoses including IBS. However, no one or two medical conditions has been able to describe all my symptoms—especially because of how they interact with my bipolar disorder.

My life is extremely regulated. Each day is a ritual to ensure every single meal is planned out, with multiple contingency plans if something fails. I own a collection of Tupperwares and lunchboxes that could fill 2 milk crates, and I keep a week’s worth of food in fridges and freezers. If I’m traveling, I call hotels to see if they have fridges and microwaves. If I’m invited to a restaurant, I call ahead to check on all the ingredients in the food I might eat, and sometimes, I have to suggest a different restaurant or offer to meet somewhere after.

What is easy for anyone without disabilities – planning a trip or even simply going out with friends – is anything but for myself and others. And the stigma that comes with it may be the more painful part of all.

If all of this sounds confusing, it’s because it is. Endless experimentation and adaptation has allowed me to learn what my body can and can’t handle, and what makes me healthy. People accuse me of being a hypochondriac, of “not being flexible enough,” or tell me to “just tough it out.” I feel judged when I insist that I can’t do something because I need sleep. This is all in addition to the stigma of being bipolar, which is widely misunderstood by the general public as making someone incapable of normal social interactions. However, since being diagnosed as bipolar 12 years ago, I’ve learned to manage my symptoms through medication, therapy, sleep, exercise and a healthy diet. If I notice negative symptoms flaring, up I have the ability thanks to the ADA to take medical leave from work.