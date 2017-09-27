U.S. NEWS
Oh Atlanta! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Georgia

The home of the Braves (literally).

By Jenna Amatulli , Damon Dahlen

The second week of Listen to AmericaHuffPost’s 25-city tour around the U.S., closed out in Atlanta. 

The capital city of Georgia was a major hub during the civil rights movement, frequented by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph David Abernathy. It’s hosted the Olympic Games and been featured in movies like “Gone With The Wind” and “The Slugger’s Wife.” Today, Atlanta is just as vibrant as ever as the home of the Braves, many black colleges and universities, and permanent companies in all major performing arts disciplines (opera, ballet, orchestral music and theater).

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

HuffPost set up shop in Ponce City Market for a day to talk to locals about what makes Atlanta an incredible city.

For a slice of the peachiness Atlanta brought HuffPosters, take a look below:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus sits in front of Ponce City Market in Atlanta on Sept. 22.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost tents are set up at the Ponce City Market.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People gather around the tents at Ponce City Market.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Marc Janks of HuffPost (center) tries to drum up interest from a crowd of people dropped off by a tour bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A passerby brings his dog for some watery refreshment during HuffPost's visit to Atlanta.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost employees talk with visitors to the Listen to America tents.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Basant Virdee puts on a temporary tattoo.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    An insect sits on a chair at the Listen to America event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Kind bars are laid out and iPads are set up at the HuffPost site.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The tent had two sides at the HuffPost event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Basant Virdee and Christina Moniodis show off their temporary tattoos.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Ja'han Jones interviews Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed on the HuffPost bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jones continues to talk with Reed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Roddas Workneh is interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Atlanta.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Emma Reilly of HuffPost (center) talks to Jennifer Castle and Lee Hawks.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jacqueline Nash of Atlanta Ballet stops by HuffPost's tour bus location to show off her skills.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jacqueline Nash and Jacob Bush of Atlanta Ballet stop by HuffPost's tour bus location to show off their skills.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jacob Bush of Atlanta Ballet shows off his dancing skills during HuffPost's visit to Atlanta.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The Ponce City Market sign in Atlanta.

