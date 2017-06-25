Oh No! Say It Isn't So!

Don’t Tell Me!

It appears that, San Francisco, our nation’s LGBTQ capital, has been infected by the latest version of the virus of “political correctness”. An ideological controversy has erupted over whether the colors in the Rainbow Flag, symbol of the LGBTQ community should be changed to include the additional bars of Black and Brown colors.

Disclosure: We are an 86-year-old “straight” African American. Like many in our generation during the journey from an earlier period of macho man participant in college football, track and field, and service in the Infantry in the United States Army, it was common to call a gay person a “fag”. This was common repetitive part our culture and experience in becoming an adult strait Negro.

Subsequent activity and leadership in the Rainbow collation of the Civil Rights Movement transformed our previous macho nonsense to a personal and political appreciation of the magnitude and dedication of members of the LGBTQ community to much of the successes of our Civil Rights Movement.

Gilbert Baker, designer of the Rainbow flag died in March of this year at the age of 65. We are told that he created the flag after the successful efforts of Harvey Milk becoming the first openly gay person elected to public office in CA. It will always remain a singular honor for us to have chosen to be the keynote speaker at the 35th Anniversary Dinner of the Harvey Milk San Francisco Democratic Club.

Opposition to the inclusion of Black and Brown bars in the current flag has been described by some LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ persons as a “sign of racism in the LGBTQ community”; a sign that “white supremacy permeates the LGBTQ community”.

Ok, let’s “cut to the chase”.

White racism and the doctrine of white supremacy, a constituent part of the legacy of the institution of slavery in America, has had and continues to have a consequential impact upon the institutions, culture, and mindset of subsequent generations of the children of slaves and slaveholders; including LGBTQ persons. This is an historical fact.

That this is so, does not mean that any person, within or without the LGBTQ community who resist or opposes changing the current rainbow flag to include a brown and black bar is a racist.

The flag symbol of a rainbow was expressly designed to be inclusive of ALL LGBTQ persons, IRRESPECTIVE OF THE COLOR OF THEIR SKIN OR ETHNICITY. Otherwise why didn’t Gilbert Baker specifically also include brown, black and white color bars in his flag?

We believe there is abundant direct and indirect evidence and thought that Gilbert thought of the colors of the Rainbow as artfully, politically and culturally reflective of all LGBTQ persons within San Francisco, initially, and subsequently nationwide.

Is the LGBTQ community and its political coalition partners in the straight community to going to immobilized and fractured by the virus of “political correctness” in response to demands from some black and brown members, that only the addition of brown and black bars to the flag can constitute and l “rainbow”?

Will the proposed additional color bars make the flag more “authentic”, even it also omits the inclusion of an additional “white” bar for white LGBTQ persons?

We suspect the Gilbert Baker and Harvey Milk must be turning over in their graves in disbelief and dismay.