Oh “That” - Another Day

Remember me, I’m the woman diagnosed with what I refer to as “that”, which is my term for pancreatic cancer. I still can’t believe I was diagnosed with “that” - it is surreal. In fact, a dear friend of mine who has extensive knowledge of metaphysics says I should not own the diagnosis, hence it is “that”. And yes I am fighting “that” every day.

Even though I was diagnosed with “that” I really had no symptoms that would cause me to run to a doctor. I was, like one of the 63 million folks in North America, dealing with chronic constipation. In the United States the amount spent on over the counter laxatives runs into the billions of dollars. That’s a lot of constipated people!

Let me tell you how far back my chronic constipation goes. When I was about 4 years old I had to spend the night in the hospital, I honestly don’t remember why. I do remember the next morning I would be released from the hospital only if I had a bowel movement. So when the nurse asked the 4 year old if she had a bowel movement, (she probably said number 2 which was what us folks in the Bronx referred to as a bowel movement); of course the 4 year old said yes - the 4 year old wanted to go home so she lied.

So after years of chronic constipation I decided 2017 was the year I was going to fix it. My first step in fixing it was to visit my gastroenterologist. I casually mentioned to my gastro doctor that I, every once in awhile, have a slight discomfort in my upper abdomen so he recommended that we start with a sonogram.

A few days after the sonogram my gastroenterologist called and gave me the news that the sonogram picked up something on my right kidney. Of course he could not tell me what the something was, so he scheduled an MRI of my entire abdomen (or as it is known as Abdomen Complete which includes all your organs from the lower part of your lungs to the pelvis area) . I have to share with you I have never liked having pictures of my insides taken because I hate the waiting - I want to know now! And naturally, I always expect the worst! And yes, this time I got the worst.

A few days after the MRI (the MRI was on Friday March 17th), on March 21st, my doctor left me a voicemail imploring me to come to his office the next day at 10am. I was beyond panic stricken.

The next morning I showed up at the doctor’s office with my wonderful partner. The doctor called us into his office and proceeded to tell us that there are a lot of bad words on the MRI report but that I should not panic until I had a biopsy. Of course, then I really panicked!

Here again, I need to do a shout out to the Mount Sinai system as my gastroenterologist immediately found a surgical oncologist and made the appointment for me to see him on Friday March 24th. All of this because I wanted to fix a problem many millions of folks endure! Had I discovered the right laxative who knows what my fate would have been - I only know where I am today.

Today my life is different from what is was before March 21st. Chemotherapy is a regular part of my life. The treatment plan is chemotherapy once a week for three weeks in a row and then a week off. Each treatment takes up most of a day. I rarely get out of treatment before 2:30pm and some days even later. The truth is I’m ok with it - or perhaps I am at peace with “that”.

I am still active and work full time - other than the chemotherapy days. I put a good face on and most days the good face is not an act - I am in a good mood. My good face leads many to think I am still “normal” - the truth is there are times I don’t feel normal - I feel like crap. And it’s not just losing your hair, it’s other symptoms that people can’t see that flair up and make you realize that there is something going on here. But I don’t want to air my issues to many folks - bad enough my incredible partner has a front row seat on the days I am “not normal” - and I don’t have to say anything to him because he can see it.

There are times when I feel it’s all about me. I was always the person who took care of everyone.I was the fixer. Hey the reason my partner and I are living in New York City is because I designated myself the sibling who should care for my 93 year old mom.