Oh, “That”

11:00am Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in my mind, my world came to a crashing halt - “you have pancreatic cancer” the doctor said. After what seemed like a long pause I remember asking the doctor how long I had. My prevailing thought was I had to get my affairs in order. The answer the doctor gave me was to draw me a diagram of a bell curve – yup a bell curve. The question is, where do I fit along that f---ing bell curve? And honestly, no one knows.

For those of you who read my posts you know that I routinely include statistics and links to corroborating articles - this post will not have any of that. I will not, and have not, researched the statistics regarding pancreatic cancer. I don’t want to know. I just want to live my life, for as long as I can, as well as I can and knowing the statistics will only upset me. I am not a number or a statistic and I will not live the rest of my life worrying about where I fall on that blasted bell curve!

I now join the ranks of celebrities who were also diagnosed with “that” (if I don’t acknowledge what it is maybe it will go away), like Patrick Swayze and Steve Jobs and we know what happened to them. If I have to have “that” I want to be like Charlotte Rae, the actress from Different Strokes and The Facts of Life. Why? Because she beat “that”. She’s 91.

I am fortunate because my partner was with me. When the doctor left the examining room to give us some privacy I asked him to close the door. He walked towards me and I walked into the comfort of his arms and cried. He never said a word he just let me sob.

I cried because I did not know how much longer we would have together. I cried because I never wanted to be burden to him or others and now that might be a reality. I cried because I was mad, mad at what I perceived to be so unfair. I cried because I was scared, I truly did not know what would come next. I cried because I could not picture me gone. I cried because all the plans I had for my “long” life were over. I cried because I felt I had not lived the life I wanted to live and now I had no time left to live that life. I cried because I thought of all my friends and loved ones who I have not spent nearly enough time with. Maybe there’s never enough time.

So what did I do next? If you read my book “Victory Over Violence”, you know that I was brought up in a Roman Catholic Sicilian family. So, what did that good Roman Catholic Sicilian girl do after she left the doctor’s office? I went to work. God forbid I should disappoint my employer even after I was given a dreadful diagnosis. If ever there was a day I should have played hooky, April 19th was the day! I should have gone out and gotten rip roaring drunk and then after I got over my hangover I could think about what would come next.

So what came next? The doctor who had the unfortunate task of telling me my fate is not an oncologist, he is a surgeon so he made a referral to a medical oncologist who specializes in “that”.

I have to pay homage here to the Mount Sinai medical system in New York City. I met my new doctor – the medical oncologist – the very next day. Maybe it’s not just the system that garnered me such a fast appointment maybe it was the diagnosis itself – I can only guess. All I know is that once I met the medical oncologist things moved really quickly as the goal was to get me started on treatment ASAP.

On April 19th I handed over my life to a group of doctors and nurses. My predominant thought was if I did not have to take part in any decisions about “that” I could allow someone else to get rid of “that”. Of course I was told I would have to undergo chemotherapy and I said sure. Honestly, if they said I needed to eat mud I probably would have said sure to that too – that is how detached I wanted to be from “that”. Eventually I did take part in my treatment decisions but for some days that followed April 19th I was happy to let others figure it out.

I realize I am facing and living every fear I have ever had. I did fear getting a dread disease, like “that” and I got it. I did fear chemotherapy and I am going through it. By the way, chemotherapy for “that” is for life.

Today I believe that the stress I showered on my life did play a part in getting “that”. So like the old saying goes “be careful about what you wish for you might get it” – and I did.

This is the first post of many on this subject, – I feel the need to get my feelings and thoughts “out there” - I don’t want to keep “that” in the closet anymore. Thank you for reading and thank you for understanding and thank you to friends and loved ones who are supporting me.