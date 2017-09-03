Oh, “That”

11:00am Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in my mind, my world came to a crashing halt - “you have pancreatic cancer” the doctor said. After what seemed like a long pause I remember asking the doctor how long I had. My prevailing thought was I had to get my affairs in order. The answer the doctor gave me was to draw me a diagram of a bell curve – yup a bell curve. The question is, where do I fit along that f---ing bell curve? And honestly, no one knows.
For those of you who read my posts you know that I routinely include statistics and links to corroborating articles - this post will not have any of that. I will not, and have not, researched the statistics regarding pancreatic cancer. I don’t want to know. I just want to live my life, for as long as I can, as well as I can and knowing the statistics will only upset me. I am not a number or a statistic and I will not live the rest of my life worrying about where I fall on that blasted bell curve!
I now join the ranks of celebrities who were also diagnosed with “that” (if I don’t acknowledge what it is maybe it will go away), like Patrick Swayze and Steve Jobs and we know what happened to them. If I have to have “that” I want to be like Charlotte Rae, the actress from Different Strokes and The Facts of Life. Why? Because she beat “that”. She’s 91.
I am fortunate because my partner was with me. When the doctor left the examining room to give us some privacy I asked him to close the door. He walked towards me and I walked into the comfort of his arms and cried. He never said a word he just let me sob.
I cried because I did not know how much longer we would have together. I cried because I never wanted to be burden to him or others and now that might be a reality. I cried because I was mad, mad at what I perceived to be so unfair. I cried because I was scared, I truly did not know what would come next. I cried because I could not picture me gone. I cried because all the plans I had for my “long” life were over. I cried because I felt I had not lived the life I wanted to live and now I had no time left to live that life. I cried because I thought of all my friends and loved ones who I have not spent nearly enough time with. Maybe there’s never enough time.
So what did I do next? If you read my book “Victory Over Violence”, you know that I was brought up in a Roman Catholic Sicilian family. So, what did that good Roman Catholic Sicilian girl do after she left the doctor’s office? I went to work. God forbid I should disappoint my employer even after I was given a dreadful diagnosis. If ever there was a day I should have played hooky, April 19th was the day! I should have gone out and gotten rip roaring drunk and then after I got over my hangover I could think about what would come next.
So what came next? The doctor who had the unfortunate task of telling me my fate is not an oncologist, he is a surgeon so he made a referral to a medical oncologist who specializes in “that”.
I have to pay homage here to the Mount Sinai medical system in New York City. I met my new doctor – the medical oncologist – the very next day. Maybe it’s not just the system that garnered me such a fast appointment maybe it was the diagnosis itself – I can only guess. All I know is that once I met the medical oncologist things moved really quickly as the goal was to get me started on treatment ASAP.
On April 19th I handed over my life to a group of doctors and nurses. My predominant thought was if I did not have to take part in any decisions about “that” I could allow someone else to get rid of “that”. Of course I was told I would have to undergo chemotherapy and I said sure. Honestly, if they said I needed to eat mud I probably would have said sure to that too – that is how detached I wanted to be from “that”. Eventually I did take part in my treatment decisions but for some days that followed April 19th I was happy to let others figure it out.
I realize I am facing and living every fear I have ever had. I did fear getting a dread disease, like “that” and I got it. I did fear chemotherapy and I am going through it. By the way, chemotherapy for “that” is for life.
Today I believe that the stress I showered on my life did play a part in getting “that”. So like the old saying goes “be careful about what you wish for you might get it” – and I did.
This is the first post of many on this subject, – I feel the need to get my feelings and thoughts “out there” - I don’t want to keep “that” in the closet anymore. Thank you for reading and thank you for understanding and thank you to friends and loved ones who are supporting me.
I’m not done yet - and don’t plan on being done for a long time to come!
