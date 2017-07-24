Oh Wonder: “The one hour on stage makes it worth it”

Traveling from country to country, playing your music for thousands of people at a time, and getting payed for it to boot. There is a certain mythical allure to the life of the touring musician. However, on their second album Ultralife British indie pop band Oh Wonder delves into the other, less glamorous side of being in a popular band. “Touring is one of those things that 99.9% of people just regard as absolutely incredible. But people forget that we’re still human so we’re still going to have bad days like everyone else. The album is about admitting that its ok to feel depressed at times and about finding something that keeps you centered.”