O.J. and Beyond - Why Narcissists Don't Feel/Express Remorse

”God wouldn’t have given me these impulses if He didn’t want me to act on them.”

This could be what narcissists feel is the clarion call to them from God.

What that means is that narcissists do not mean to harm or hurt anyone, even when they do it and even when they murder someone. What narcissists feel is entitled and justified to act on their impulses. Be that O.J. Simpson who may have felt that Nicole had it coming because of her rejection or Bill Clinton, when he infamously said regarding his actions in the Monica Lewinsky scandal, “I cheated because I could.”

How does this happen?

A narcissist’s favorite andmost frequently used part of his/her brain in their amygdala. The amygdala sits in the emotional part of our brain and is our emotional sentinel and point guard. It is what turns an impulse into action by hijacking us away from rational and considered human thought into reptilian fight/flight or mammalian pleasure/pain action.

Narcissists act the way they do, because they feel entitled and justified to do so or as Clinton said, “Because they could.”

What leads to their brazen behavior and why they get away with it?

Narcissists like Simpson as well as many leaders and CEO’s on the world stage often have more than a little charm, chutzpah and brazenness. They get away with their words and actions because the vast - and I mean vast - majority of people have charm, chutzpah and brazenness envy.

Not only that, when you are among the masses of “anybodies” or even worse, “nobodies” and a larger than life, narcissistic but charming “somebody” focuses on you - a trait that melted even ardent feminists when Clinton focused his laser like attention on you in a conversation - you get a contact high. If you feel like a nobody, such a focus can immediately elevate you to an anybody. And if that special person continues to focus on you, you can feel like a somebody as you tell your anybody friends, “I think x was looking specifically at me in his/her concert to 30,000 people.”

By my own estimates, I am by no means a somebody. But relative to the world, I can appear to be one.

That’s because, I was recently speaking with a customer service person located in Bangalore, India for help with a piece of technology - BTW most narcissists aren’t good with technology and rely on others to handle it for them, which may explain why a number of them don’t even check their email - and during our call, he said, “I just clicked on your name, you’re famous!”

I was embarrassed and replied, “Well I don’t know about that, but I guess there is a lot of stuff about me on the Internet.”

He persisted, embarrassed me and poignantly caused me to realize the positive aspects of being a “somebody,” at least in his “nobody” eyes and ears when he said, “No it’s true! You are famous and I can’t believe I’m talking to you. I’ve never spoken to someone as famous as you in my life!”

I decided to drop my false modestly and instead replied, “Well if that makes you feel good, I’m happy to be speaking to you and by the way I will be sending a note to your supervisor on how much you helped me and how patient you were with such an old guy like me.”