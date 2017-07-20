O.J. Simpson Inexplicably Claims He's Led A 'Conflict-Free Life'

As O.J. Simpson spoke before a parole board on Thursday, he made a claim that raised a whole lot of eyebrows.

The former football star, who was granted parole after almost nine years in a Nevada prison for his role in a 2007 armed robbery, said he led a “conflict-free life.”

According to The Daily Beast, Simpson was responding to a question about whether he may exhibit violent tendencies if he were to be released from prison.

He responded, “I’ve always thought I’d been pretty good with people and I basically have spent a conflict-free life, you know? I’m not a guy that ever got in a fight on the street and with the public and everybody.”

Bloomberg via Getty Images O.J. Simpson stands during his parole hearing.

Not many people would likely characterize Simpson’s life as “conflict-free.” Whatever your opinion on his guilt or innocence in the 1994 double murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, Simpson has been involved in plenty of other incidents that surely qualify as “conflicts.”

For one thing, prior to his murder trial, Simpson famously led authorities on a wild chase in a white Bronco, resulting in police blocking traffic from accessing the freeway.

There were also the multiple times that Nicole Brown Simpson desperately called for help, reporting that Simpson was violently abusive. Police records from 1989 state that on one occasion, Simpson beat his wife so badly she needed to be hospitalized.

And lest we forget, there’s the entire reason Simpson was in a position to be seeking parole in the first place — his conviction for charges including armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with a botched sports memorabilia heist at a Las Vegas hotel in 2007.

Needless to say, Twitter users took notice of Simpson’s bizarre, “conflict-free” claim.

OJ Simpson said he's “lived a conflict free life” - @JeffreyToobin says the whole thing was a “absolute disgrace” https://t.co/hnwTfmul4J — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) July 20, 2017

OJ just said he has lived a "conflict-free" life. Though he was not convicted of murder, his abuse of Nicole Simpson was documented. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 20, 2017

"I have basically spent a conflict free life" - OJ Simpson. #OJSimpsonParole



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/SGwkRsoWsE — Anything Goes (@AnythingGoesLR) July 20, 2017