Watch O.J. Simpson's Parole Hearing Live Here

After serving over eight years in prison for his role in a 2007 armed robbery inside a Las Vegas hotel, O.J. Simpson will go before the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners on Thursday to plead his case as to why he should be released as early as October.

The hearing will be streamed live on various sites, according to the board, and we’ll make sure to keep one running on this page.

The hearing begins at 1 p.m. ET at the board’s office in Carson City, Nevada. Simpson will dial in via video conference from Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center, where he is imprisoned.

Simpson, 70, will speak to the same four board members who granted him parole on some of his charges in 2013. They will consider factors including “Simpson’s age, whether his conviction was for a violent crime, his prior criminal record and his plans after release” when deciding whether to grant him further parole, the board has said.

YouTube O.J. Simpson speaks with the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners on Thursday.

Legal experts widely expected Simpson to be informed that he will be released from prison on Thursday, including now-retired district attorney David Roger, who served as prosecutor in the Simpson case.

In 2008, Simpson received a nine-to-33-year prison sentence for charges including armed robbery and kidnapping as a result of a group effort to steal memorabilia from two men inside the Palace Station Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.