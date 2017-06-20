O.J. Simpson's Parole Hearing Set For Next Month

O.J. Simpson is expected to have a parole hearing next month, and could be released by October if he is granted parole.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners has set the meeting for July 20 at 10 a.m., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Simpson would be interviewed via closed-circuit TV from Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada, according to reports. Four members of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners would interview him from their offices in Carson City.

Simpson has been in prison since 2008 as part of a 33-year sentence for burglary and kidnapping charges.

The charges stemmed from a 2007 attempt to recover sports memorabilia from two collectibles dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to ABC News. The conviction happened 13 years to the day after Simpson was acquitted for the 1994 killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, according to NBC News.

Simpson turns 70 on July 9. If he’s granted parole, he would be released in October. If not, he could wait as long as five years for another parole board meeting, ABC News reports.

Simpson’s friend Tom Scotto told the network that if the NFL Hall of Famer is paroled, he plans to keep a low profile, spending time with his family and playing golf.