"Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise"

Directed by Rita Coburn Whack and Bob Hercules



Maya Angelou's literature and civil-rights activism were so influential that, two years after her death, it still feels like she's alive. It's also hard to believe no one has made a documentary about her until now. This Kickstarter-funded film started rolling when Angelou was still alive, so we'll see fresh footage coupled with archives of her ever-reaching impact.