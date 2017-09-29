8 Places To Stay For An Authentic Oktoberfest Experience

With an average of over six million visitors each year, it’s no surprise that Oktoberfest is the world’s largest folk festival. Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, shares the top places to stay during Oktoberfest, whether you are looking for a luxury or a low-cost getaway. Based in Munich, Germany, it is the number one destination for beer lovers, braided beauties, lederhosen, colorful parades, fairground rides and giant pretzels.

This year the festival spans over two weeks from September 16th to October 3rd and is held in a beautiful meadow just outside of downtown Munich (as well as celebrated throughout the city). The popularity of Oktoberfest has grown worldwide with Booking.com listing Americans, Chinese and Australians as some of the top nationalities that booked accommodations in Munich during last year’s festival. It’s no surprise the top endorsements for Munich include beer, sightseeing and shopping, but if you can’t make it to the festival, other top destinations for beer lovers include Andechs in Germany, Humpolec in Czech Republic and Savignone in Italy.

The Wombats City Hostel is the perfect destination for the avid Oktoberfest fan on a budget, with the Theresienwiese venue of Munich’s Oktoberfest beer festival just a 15 minute-walk away. The hostel caters to everyone, offering modern rooms, ensuites and balconies, and an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet is served each morning ― a great remedy after all that Bavarian beer tasting.

For something a little more luxurious, travelers to Oktoberfest will love the Hotel Metropol, situated alongside a quiet road just a mere five minutes-walk from Munich Central Station. Guests can enjoy bright, modern rooms, large daily breakfasts, an elegant dining room and a 24-hour bar. The location means you a short walk away from Thereisenwiese, where Oktoberfest beer festival takes place every year.

Travelers looking for a calmer scene will love this historic four-star Hotel Torbräu. Boasting a central location just a five-minute walk away from Marienplatz square, this family-run hotel offers guests classically furnished rooms, a rich daily breakfast buffet and fine cuisine made from regional products at the Schapeau restaurant. Guests staying at the Hotel Torbräu can have it all ― a peaceful, luxurious retreat located less three miles away from the fun of Oktoberfest.

Maximilian Munich is the perfect relaxing getaway, with modern spa facilities including a fitness room, Finnish sauna, steam room, Kneipp foot basin, relaxation room and massages available on request. The hotel is ideally situated just a quarter mile away from the Bavarian State Opera and Isartor S-Bahn Train Station is just a five-minute walk away. Maximilian Munich offers luxury apartments, a pretty courtyard with rose gardens, a fully equipped kitchenette, as well as full buffet breakfast and Mediterranean specialties at the Kleines Max restaurant. Once guests are fully rested and relaxed they can opt for an enjoyable day out at Oktoberfest.

The Vi Vadi Hotel offers guests a welcoming and stylish stay with spacious, modern rooms, a terrace, restaurant and bar. Travelers to Oktoberfest will love the location with Theresienwiese and Central Station Munich not far away.

Situated in a central Munich, this modern hotel is just a little over a quarter mile from Oktoberfest. Relexa hotel München provides elegantly decorated rooms and a hearty buffet breakfast made with locally sourced ingredients from the historic Viktualienmarkt market place. Guests can buy tickets for the Bavarian State Opera and theatre at this hotel. Those wishing to explore the city will find elegant shopping streets within a 10-minute walk.

This design hotel lies in the Au-Haidhausen district of Munich, less than a half mile from the German Museum, and offers a trendy 24-hour bar, stylish modern rooms and rich breakfast buffets. München Rosenheimer Platz City Rail Station is a five-minute walk from the Motel One Deutsches Museum, and trains run to Marienplatz Square and the Kaufinger Straße shopping street in just three minutes, making this the perfect base for exploring the city.

Trudering-Riem is a great choice for travelers seeking a home away from home when visiting Oktoberfest. It’s also in a great location for exploring the city – you’re not far from Riem Arcaden Shopping Mall – and if you’re tired of shopping and beer tasting, there are plenty of things on offer in the area, such as skiing, golfing and horse riding.