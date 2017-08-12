Old But Want To Look Young, Here Is the Secret

Do not feel somehow when you look at your friend, your dentist, your dermatologist, or hairdresser’s face, and you see they look good all time. You begin to ask yourself if your skin is made to be filled with aging wrinkles. You need not feel bashed or start to see them as a different creature. No, they are not. They only take the right steps.

The secrets to anti-aging are many, and here we have done our little research to keep them known to you and prevent you from wondering when you see your friend looking trendy and beautiful every time.

Secret One: High-Frequency Facial Machine.

The high frequency facial machine is an excellent skin care treatment used in fighting decongested puffy eyes, wrinkles, skin shrink, and stubborn acne among other skin problems.

The machine has been tested to improve the penetration of skin care products you applied on your body and stimulated cell renewal.

It is a prevention and solution scalp, and nourishment to hair follicles. Skin care industry today makes good use of it in combating aging and other skin diseases.

You need the best high frequency machine to keep your skin good every time and there by fight aging. When you do this, you need not feel that your friends are looking good, that is their major secret.

Secret Two: Fish oil

Skin care professionals advise that anti-inflammatories are good for combating aging problems our skins suffer from. Arlene Noodleman, MD, medical director of the Age Defy Dermatology and Wellness Center, Campbell, Calif, says anti-inflammatories improve immune and heart roles in making sure the skin appears supple and help in making hear grow on it.

In her explanation, she takes omega-3 fish oil (three 500mg capsules) every morning and night. However, she makes sure she buys the ones with the inscription molecularly distilled for purity, which denotes it is free from pesticide.

Secret Three: Simple Application

Some health practitioners keep it simple. They do not apply too much of skin care other than using drugstore cleanser to wash their face, using moisturizer afterward, and sleeping immediately. This idea works for Karen M. Horton, an award-winning plastic surgeon in San Francisco.

She practices simple regimen, and it works well with her and some other skin care specialists who claim they enjoy it more than using creams with many application procedures.

Secret Four: Avoid White Sugar

Ava Shamban, the Curator of the Laser Institute of Dermatology and Skin care in Santa Monica, Calif, a reliable dermatologist, kicks against consuming foods with industrially processed sugar, saying it speeds up aging processes. She paints it as a major food to avoid to prevent aging from speedily occurring.

She says processed sugar weakens skin collagen, which is a principal cause of sagging and premature wrinkles of the skin. Consuming fruits and vegetables instead and every day are ideal. Shun foods that cause premature aging. A whole lot of them are the canned foods. To ascertain that what you are taking does not contain refined sugar, check their labels, and make sure synonyms of refined sugar are not present in it. With this, you can rest assured you are consuming healthy food that has no harmful effect on your skin.