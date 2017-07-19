Old is New: 8 Steampunk Versions of Modern Tech Accessories

You may or may not be familiar with the steampunk movement. Think of it as an amalgamation of the elegance and daintiness of the Victorian era coupled with the gears-and-metal look of more industrial elements. Steampunk versions of modern accessories have been around as long as the steampunk movement, but they’re gaining in popularity as they’re sold in various outlets online. Some artists create fully-functional custom steampunk pieces for clients (keyboards, monitors, even telegraph-style computer mice), while others mass-produce products that are more about the “look” than true functionality.

I found 8 amazing examples of modern accessories that have gotten a steampunk-style makeover from creative artists and merchants online. Conversation-sparking, inspirational, and useful, these pieces are making us realize that sometimes, old can be new again.

Datamancer.com Steampunk style typewriter keyboard

The typewriter keyboard is one of the most commonly seen steampunk takes on modern tech accessories for a reason - it mixes the beauty of an old typewriter with the functionality and ergonomics of a modern keyboard.

One of the first companies to begin creating artistic, steampunk and industrial versions of modern tech and accessories was Datamancer, founded by the late Richard Nagy. Nagy was hailed as one of the most notable artists at the forefront of the steampunk movement. In fact, his typewriter keyboards became somewhat of a symbol of steampunk. He worked closely with Jake von Slatt of Steampunk Workshop to bring the idea to merge old typewriter keys with modern keyboards to life. Today, the Datamancer company marches on with one of Nagy’s trusted friends at the helm. The keyboard above is just one example of the incredible work they’re doing.

We found so many amazing steampunk style keyboards that I wanted to share a few examples of the creativity circulating in this micro-industry. Below is an example that looks like a modern twist on industrial steampunk. WANT.

Datamancer.com Steampunk/industrial style keyboard

“These items are most popular with writers, musicians, and lawyers, or otherwise people who spend a good deal of their time in front of a computer and like to be inspired by what's in front of them.” - Rahbi, Datamancer

And below is an example of a very industrial typewriter-style keyboard. Can’t you just hear the clacking of the keys? Don’t you want to turn the tiny gears? NEED.

Datamancer.com Industrial steampunk keyboard with gears

But keyboards aren’t the only modern accessories receiving a Victorian-era “update.” USB drives, smartphone cases, headsets, and even DVD players can be found in the classic steampunk aesthetic.

Pinterest Steampunk style USB drive

This USB drive looks old enough to contain important historical documents, but it will probably work for you to save your short stories and photo collection, too.

Pinterest Steampunk style Verne Voyage watch

Oh, would you look at the time? It’s time to party like it’s 1899! This watch is a cool way to wear the steampunk trend without dressing full-on Victorian.

Ebay Retro smartphone headset

Can you hear me now? What about way back then? This is a cool accessory that lets your smartphone pretend it’s a retro-style telephone handset.

DamnGeeky.com Steampunk DVD player/amplifier

This retro beauty is a DVD player and amplifier all in one. It definitely looks like it could go to 11.

Pinterest Steampunk smartphone cradle