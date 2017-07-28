YouTuber Comes Out To 5-Year-Old Brother And It's The Sweetest Thing

Whitney Houston believed the children are the future ― and if the kids she was singing about are anything like 5-year-old Alfie Potter, we’ll definitely be in very good hands.

Alfie recently starred in a YouTube video with his older brother, 20-year-old vlogger Oliver Potter. In the three-and-a-half-minute clip (above), Oliver comes out as gay to his little brother by talking about the concept of love.

“How do you think above love?” Oliver asks Alfie. “Do you think ― boy, girl, marriage, baby?” he adds before broaching the topic of gay love.

Oliver Potter Alfie and Oliver Potter

“How would it make you feel if I married a man?” Oliver questions. Alfie, who immediately makes an adorable face, responds, “If you marry a man, it’s going to be so cool because I saw [in a movie] that a man was in love with another man and then everyone was saying ‘cool’ in that video ― ‘cool cool cool.’”

Cool is right, Alfie.

The brothers, who live in Southend-on-sea, Essex, in the United Kingdom, also discuss adoption before wrapping up the video by proclaiming, “You’ve gotta show love... there’s no room for hate.”

“I had waves of butterflies in my stomach every now and again [directly before coming out to Alfie] but my brother is very mature for is age ― probably due to him always being around adults from the day he was born,” Oliver, who has been making YouTube videos for two years, told HuffPost.

Oliver Potter Alfie and Oliver Potter

“I thought this was the right time [to tell Alfie] because I have been feeling like I want to have a relationship and I felt like with Alfie knowing my orientation now, if I do someday meet someone, he’ll already know who that person is to me rather than him being caught off guard with it all,” he added.

Ultimately, Oliver hopes that anyone who might need a little encouragement or support might find it in his video with Alfie.