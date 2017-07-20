Olivia Newton John’s Breast Cancer Recurrence: Dr. Cary’s Tips for Patients

Olivia Newton John is one of the most beloved celebrities. She first experienced breast cancer in 1992 and had a year of treatments. After 25 years, she had every reason to believe she was free of cancer. But sacral pain caused her to have tests and then a biopsy which showed her to have a recurrence of her breast cancer with a metastasis in her sacrum. She then proceeded to have treatments.

Also, breast cancer (and other cancers as well) sometimes recurs in localized areas but without widespread cancer metastases. In those circumstances, breast cancer can recur in the breast area itself, or it can come back in only 1 bone spot or 1 liver nodule or in 1 lung metastasis. In those patients with only 1-5 sites of metastasis, which physicians call oligo-metastatic cancer, aggressive multimodality therapy with surgery, radiation therapy, hormonal therapy and/or chemotherapy can not only produce a complete remission, but also sometimes result in 5 year control and even cure of the cancer.

Like so many cancer patients, Olivia believes strongly in alternative or complimentary therapies. These therapies can include diets, exercise, meditation, yoga, vitamins, and nutrients. Many of these have been shown to help symptom control and even survival.

Here are my tips about breast cancer based on Olivia Newton John’s experience:

· Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer in women. Since 1 of every 8 women will get breast cancer, be sure you have health insurance and a primary doctor. Discuss with your physician when to start mammography screening (I recommend age 40 to 45 unless you have risk factors and should start at a younger age) and how to prevent breast cancer (diet, keeping a normal weight, exercise, reducing alcohol intake and smoking, and taking medicines such as baby strength aspirin; if the risk is very high, this might include tamoxifen, raloxifine, letrozole, or even oophorectomy- removal of the ovaries).

· Take all the primary cancer treatments that are recommended for you if you have cancer. Don’t skimp on the medicine: take hormonal therapy for the full duration for which it is prescribed (usually 5 to 10 years depending on the cancer type and medicine).

· Ask your doctor if any alternative or complementary treatments (se the types above) may be helpful.

· Once you complete the treatments, continue to be followed by your oncologist to evaluate any symptoms that occur, even if you also see your primary physician for usual care. If cancer is to recur you want to pick it up as early as possible.

· If you are suspected of having a recurrence, always make sure it is documented by a biopsy. Things that look like cancer can be infection, inflammation, or even just another new cancer that is highly curable.

· Always get a second opinion about the proper treatment of a recurrence, especially if you question what is being proposed for you. Ask your doctor if you have oligo-metastatic cancer, which might be cured by combination therapy. Also ask about whether genomic evaluation of the tumor can be helpful in suggesting a targeted treatment, and whether clinical trials are available and might help improve the outcomes. For more information about genetics and second opinions, see my book and website Surviving American Medicine.