Olivia Wilde Says Goodbye To Her 'Melania Hair' With A Fresh Cut

12/20/2016 05:13 pm ET
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, The Huffington Post

On Monday, Olivia Wilde uploaded a Boomerang graphic on Instagram to show off her new haircut. The chop isn’t drastic ― just a few inches ― but for Wilde it was a chance to say goodbye to her long, Melania-Trump-like hairstyle. 

“Feelin myself apparently,” she captioned the clip, before adding a little jab at the future First Lady. “Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair.” 

Wilde’s hairstylist, Harry Josh, uploaded his own photo of the star’s new look, writing, “When you blow @oliviawilde’s mind with a hair chop and highlights❤❤.” 

Wilde was a proud Hillary Clinton supporter throughout the election and openly slammed Donald Trump, so it’s no surprise she’d do anything to separate herself from the president-elect and his family. 

But with short or long hair, the actress looks great. 

