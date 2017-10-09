ENTERTAINMENT
10/09/2017 11:21 pm ET

Olivia Wilde 'Disturbed And Disgusted' By Harvey Weinstein Allegations

The actress says she "stands in solidarity" with the women who have come forward with accusations of sexual harassment.

By Rebecca Shapiro

Olivia Wilde became the latest A-lister to speak out against Harvey Weinstein in the wake of disturbing allegations detailing rampant sexual harassment spanning decades. 

“Let’s be clear,” Wilde tweeted Monday night. “What Harvey Weinstein did to those women was nothing short of abuse. I am disturbed, and disgusted. It’s appalling.”

Similar to Meryl Streep’s reaction to the news earlier Monday, Wilde clarified that she did not personally experience any harassment by Weinstein. Still, she said, she stood by those who were coming forward.

“The victim blaming needs to stop,” she added. “They spoke, and we are here to listen.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty Images
Actress Olivia Wilde with producer Harvey Weinstein in 2012 at a Cinema Society event's after-party in New York City.

Wilde, an activist, feminist and vocal supporter of women’s rights, became the latest celebrity to speak out against the allegations that have rocked Hollywood in the past few days. Over the weekend, actors including Emmy Rossum, Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo tweeted messages of support to women who were coming forward with their accounts. 

Weinstein was fired from his production company Saturday. The Weinstein Co. reportedly plans to change its name. Deadline also reported that the production company gave studios the green light to scrub Weinstein’s executive producer credit from any TV series and future film releases.

Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
