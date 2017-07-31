Olivia Wilde's Kids Are So Freakin' Adorable

Olivia Wilde is getting buzz for her role in the chilling Broadway adaptation of 1984. But when she’s not gracing the stage, she’s living that #momlife.
On July 27, the actress posted a cute family photo on Instagram. The picture shows Wilde rocking a baby carrier and posing with her kids and their new rescue pup, Elvis.
“We roll deep,” she wrote in the caption.
Wilde and her partner, Jason Sudeikis, have two children ― 3-year-old Otis and 9-month-old Daisy.
The actress occasionally posts photos and videos of her kids on Instagram, and they pretty much embody cuteness overload.
Keep scrolling for some of adorable highlights.
