Olivia Wilde's Kids Are So Freakin' Adorable

Olivia Wilde is getting buzz for her role in the chilling Broadway adaptation of 1984. But when she’s not gracing the stage, she’s living that #momlife.

On July 27, the actress posted a cute family photo on Instagram. The picture shows Wilde rocking a baby carrier and posing with her kids and their new rescue pup, Elvis.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

“We roll deep,” she wrote in the caption.

Wilde and her partner, Jason Sudeikis, have two children ― 3-year-old Otis and 9-month-old Daisy.

The actress occasionally posts photos and videos of her kids on Instagram, and they pretty much embody cuteness overload.

Keep scrolling for some of adorable highlights.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 28, 2016 at 1:26pm PDT

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 16, 2015 at 12:19pm PDT

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:10pm PST