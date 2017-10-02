Olivia Williams on Death, 'The Halcyon' and the Somber Realities of Upper-Crust British Life After 'Downton Abbey'

Olivia Williams confesses that she never watched Downton Abbey. Now she’s starring in what might be called a darker-toned continuation of the Downton story.

Ovation Olivia Williams as Lady Hamilton.

The Halcyon, an eight-episode series set in London just as World War II erupts, gets its American debut Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Ovation.

The Halcyon itself is a luxury hotel owned by Lord Hamilton (Alex Jennings), a wealthy aristocrat and important British political figure.

Williams plays his wife Priscilla, properly addressed as Lady Hamilton. She unexpectedly finds herself in charge of the hotel, whose nuts-and-bolts operations have long been handled by the ambitious and sometimes oily but skilled Richard Garland (Steven Mackintosh).

Ovation Lady Hamilton with Richard Garland (Steven Mackintosh) and some of the Halcyon staff.

Lady Hamilton doesn’t much like Garland. Then, as we meet her, she doesn’t seem to like much of anyone. This has something to do with walking in on Lord Hamilton engaging in a little of the old slap-and-tickle with a younger woman – an encounter the hotel staff tried to keep Lady Hamilton from discovering.

“When a woman is called a bitch, you try to think why she’s behaving like that,” says Williams. “In this case, she has a really good excuse.

“I’ve been in that position myself, being the only one in the room who didn’t know that my supposed love was f---ing someone else.

“When people are being humiliated, they may react.”

As this suggests, The Halcyon has some strong and unvarnished character development, including and not limited to Lady Hamilton.

“She’s a victim of her time and her class,” says Williams. “She never really had a chance. She’s socially isolated.”

Her life was largely proscribed from birth. She would marry into her proper class, then provide children and dutiful support to her important husband.

Ovation Lady Hamilton in a warm family portrait with her sons.

As The Halcyon moves forward, however, so does Lady Hamilton. “British society is built on smiling and carrying on,” says Williams. “She discovers a whole new life, and someone later finds her soft spot, in both the literal and metaphysical sense.”

Williams says she never watched Downtown Abbey “because it’s just not my Sunday night drug. . . . But you can’t argue with the people involved. Who could have predicted its effect on society?”

The Halcyon does inevitably pick up and advance several social threads from Downton. For one, the Halcyon female characters, like those in Downton, are moving past the limitations that confined their grandmothers.

That’s not ancient history The 49-year-old Williams notes her own real-life grandmother was boxed in by societal expectations.

“She was a painter, a graphic designer,” says Williams. “But she never got a chance to fully develop that, because she had only a tiny window of time between leaving home and getting married.”

Real-life society, Williams adds, still hasn’t completely broken down those boxes.

“You see things happening now not just with women,” she says, “but with gay people, refugees, black people and others. We keep waiting.”

On the historic side, Williams notes at least one major area in which The Halcyon portrays an evolution in British aristocracy from the conclusion of Downton, though fewer than 15 years would have passed.

Specifically, they were moving away from the grand country estates that had been the ancestral home of lords and ladies for centuries.

The Halcyon doesn’t show its own characters on those estates, Williams suggests, simply “because Downton already did it. That’s been covered.”

Downton also noted that many of those estates were becoming financially tenuous, leading their owners to sell them or donate them to the National Trust. The war accelerated that trend.

“During the war, much of the upper class couldn’t afford to keep up the estates,” says Williams, “particularly with much of the help off fighting the war. So they moved into the city, to homes there or to a hotel.”

Ovation London during the bombing.

The hotel option turns out to provide a perfect dramatic framework for The Halcyon.

“Setting it in a hotel is a wonderful thing,” says Williams. “There’s a constant turnover of people you might not meet in the isolated life in the country.

“For Lady Hamilton, you see how pressured she is, but it brings out her skills.”

The hotel’s role as a cultural center of wartime London also enables The Halcyon to dramatize something indomitable about the human spirit.

“Outside at night during the blackout, you couldn’t see anything,” Williams says. “I remember my grandfather saying he was going home one night and walked into a lamppost.

“But when you went into a hotel like the Halcyon, it was bright and glittery and glowing. My husband’s grandmother was a big dancer. She’d get the train from Norfolk to the city and go to ballrooms where she would dance with the black American GIs. Then they’d talk together.

Ovation Singer Beverley Knight as Ruby. The Halcyon regularly books black jazz bands and singers.

“It’s that determination to be alive when death is so near.”

Lady Hamilton finds some of that determination herself, though it stems from different bad specters.

The first is Lord Hamilton’s betrayal, the impact of which Williams says “any woman can understand.”

The second is finding herself on her own.

“When you’re married for so many years,” she says, “even if it’s not a good marriage, then you find yourself suddenly alone, I can’t think of any other life change that could be that drastic.

“It can be an opportunity, but it takes a terribly long time to see it that way.”

All this may explain some of Lady Hamilton’s attitude, and if her sharp tongue isn’t always welcome to her fellow characters, Williams says it makes her a delight to play.

“God bless television,” she says. “If you’re not a superhero and in your 20s, the movies only want you as someone’s mother or grandmother.

“It seems like TV executives believe a show can be carried by a middle-aged woman. Now is a good time to be 49 years old.”

Williams’s own recent TV shows have included Dollhouse and Manhattan, which she wishes could have continued through “its real ending,” the dropping of the first atomic bomb.

In any event, after playing characters over the years from Jane Austen to Eleanor Roosevelt, she says it has been “an amazing run.”

Ovation Lady Hamilton.

And no, for the record, she doesn’t see Lady Hamilton as just a b-word.

“Nobody thinks they’re a bad person,” says Williams. “Someone who played Iago said that. I can defend my character to the end of the Earth.”