Aly Raisman Channels Mom By Wearing Her Dress From The '90s

Aly Raisman threw it back to the ’90s in a sweet nod to her mom.

The Olympic gold medalist posted two photos side by side on Instagram on Sunday. The first photo shows her mom, Lynn Raisman, wearing a black dress with white flowers. The second pic shows Aly wearing the same dress 20 years later.

“Playing dress up in my moms [sic] closet and we found a gown that my mom wore 20 years ago SO I wore it last night. Like mother like daughter @lynnraisman,” Aly wrote in the caption.

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Aly’s post, which has more than 145,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon, calls to mind a recent trend from teens in which they wear their parents’ prom outfits decades later.

When Aly competed in the Rio Olympics last year, Lynn and her husband, Rick Raisman, made headlines for their hilarious reactions as they watched their gymnast daughter compete. The nervous parents even became a meme.

In August, Lynn told People it was “absolutely amazing” watching her daughter in the Olympics.