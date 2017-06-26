On Changing Your Name Post-Divorce

As a teenager, you would doodle the name of the boy you loved, smushing your first name with his last.

In college, you yearned to meet a boy to fall in love with who had an easy-to-spell last name. Feminist though you were, you couldn’t wait to shed your family name like a snakeskin you’d grown out of, taking on a new, womanly identity with a new married name.

When you did marry that boy with the easy-to-spell last name, you eagerly zipped around town, getting your driver’s license and credit cards updated. You spent days agonizing about what new email address to use.

You owned that name for years. Decades, maybe. You became that married woman with the new last name, and giggled whenever someone would call you Mrs. X, and think to yourself, “That’s my mother-in-law!”

But then life crumbled. The things you thought that name stood for fell apart. You nearly did yourself. And yet you didn’t. You survived. You thrived.

Your mother gave you a bag with the initial of your maiden name on it. You opened your eyes every morning to see that bag hanging by your closet, a silent cheerleader for the conversion of you back to someone you once were, and yet someone completely new.

Today

The divorce decree arrives via email. You celebrate, but it doesn’t feel final, this transition. So you begin again the tedious process of getting all your cards and accounts updated. You are just as excited as you were to do so when you first got married, because you feel like you are reclaiming some lost part of you, some part you are ready to reconnect to.

While going to the DMV and waiting for an hour would normally annoy you, instead you are dancing inside because this final piece of the puzzle will make you feel whole again (plus you really hate your last driver’s license photo). You wave your new license around like a 16-year-old.

And yet you know you’re not that child who bore that same name. Nor the naive nearly-woman who was ready to shed it. You’re someone completely other, and yet same.