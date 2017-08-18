On Charlottesville: Not all Violences are Created Equal

I am young, and want to be excited about my country’s future. I want to believe that through political action change is possible. I want to be a patriotic citizen and follow my president’s lead

But President Trump’s reaction to the tragedy in Charlottesville, most notably his press conference on Tuesday has left me not surprised, but speechless and disgusted. His rhetoric, echoed by the wave of hate that it has unleashed, calls for basic fundamentals about humanity to be revisited and reaffirmed.

In the catastrophic violence that occurred in Charlottesville there were two sides. On one side there were neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and anti-Semites, often labeled as the alt-right. On the other side there were those defending their freedom and fighting for equality.

The opposite of the alt-right is not the alt-left. The opposite of a member of the alt-right is simply a person who is not a neo-Nazi, not a white supremacist, and not anti-sSemitic. The opposite of the alt-right in this case should not even be politicized at all, but simply be equated with human decency and a fundamental belief in universal human rights. In no scenario, can the opposite of a neo-Nazi, white supremacist, or anti-Semite, be labeled as bad.

Anyone who uses the term alt-left in this context wants you to believe that those who fight for human rights should be on the same moral plane as Nazis. This is not a situation where two sides are at fault. The two sides, can never, and should never, be equated. There should be no moral ambiguity about that. One side committed an act of domestic terrorism, leaving Heather Heyer dead. The other, a victim, and defender of freedom.

When Trump tried to justify his defense of Unite the Right protestors and perpetrators of the tragic events that happened in Charlottesville he added, “but not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue, Robert E. Lee.”

In response to this claim I ask people to look no further than Elle Reeve’s documentary and actual footage of Heather Heyer being brutally murdered to see for yourself who actually was in attendance of these rallies.

You said, “I want the facts,” Trump, but if that were actually true than you would watch the footage and be honest about what you saw.

Unite the Right protesters were not history buffs or statue aficionados who happened to stumble upon the rally, as the president would suggest. Those protesting to keep the Robert E. Lee statue in place were organized (yes, they had a permit), had traveled from all across the country, were prepared with chants such as “Jews will not replace us,” and ultimately were ready to incite violence.

In response to this statement, a quick history lesson.

President George Washington and President Thomas Jefferson, yes imperfect men who had slaves of their own, Jefferson to a more extreme extent than Washington, fought to create the United States. Confederate generals like Robert E. Lee fought to tear the United States down; Lee’s main historical significance is the fact that he took up arms against what men like wWashington and Jefferson had created.

Trump’s efforts to equate Lee with Washington and Jefferson should be called out as the true red herring that it is.

Putting that history lesson aside, we can look to Germany to see how a country has dealt with a troubling past.

There are no monuments of Hitler in Germany even though he is a leader that represents a tragic part of the country’s history. There are however countless memorials for the victims.

There is a way to preserve controversial monuments, like that of Robert E. Lee, as their existence marks a dark part of our history that needs to be remembered, without flaunting it. How can residents in a city like Charlottesville honestly feel like they are making substantial progress if the master who sits atop Monticello is always looking down on them?

In the wake of his shockingly awful press conference, Trump has again turned to blaming the media, his latest installment of the fake news rant: “the public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!”

In response to this claim I ask, how can the media be fake, and misrepresent what the president said if all of their reporting stems from direct quotes that the president said?

I hope this specific attack Trump has made about fake news sheds light on the true motives behind his entire fake news strategy. I hope people can now see Trump’s rant about the media as the simple deflecting tactic that it is. Rather than take ownership of what he said, he continually blames the media for doing their job and repeating what he said. It’s shallow, it’s weak, it should, at this point, be transparent.

Up until this point, his base has been satisfied with the fake news narrative because it allows them to blindly hate the written worn and hard fact, and live in an alternative universe where hatred and anger is enough to justify any means or course of action.

I hope the moment where Trump sympathizes with white supremacist, and equates them with human rights activists, is enough of a wakeup call for people to finally draw the line.