On Eid You Can Spot Who The Real Muslims Are

Eid ul Adha marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

On Eid, Muslims sacrifice an animal and distribute its meat to the poor to symbolise their readiness to sacrifice everything for God, much like Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) was ever prepared to sacrifice his son, Ishmael by the command of God.

All over the world, Muslims have been holding services to mark this day which is as much about celebration as it is about feeding the poor and sacrificing your own comforts for others.

Sadly, many miss this vital point of sacrifice.

The Holy Qur’an explains that sacrificing an animal alone is meaningless unless done with a pure heart and intention to rid one’s self of base, impure and selfish desires. (22:38)

This is where some Muslims today have failed, especially those with hardened hearts who seek to harm anyone who disagrees with them.

In essence, any Muslim harbouring malice or hate against another does so out of selfishness and greed.

The clerics who brainwash vulnerable youth to commit terror don’t do it out of any Islamic commandment but out of pure spite and evil, and at the heart of it, geopolitics in the Middle East.

It’s a vicious circle, made worse by not only selfish, power-hungry clerics but by our country’s friendship with dictators and tyrants around the world who fund these same clerics who incite ignorant Muslims to attack us.

Worse still, Western forces levelling entire Muslim cities make resentful and angry Muslims use the religion to manipulate others into taking revenge from the West. The West then bombs them even more and they are in turn radicalised even more in an unending cycle of violence which benefits no one but arms dealers and weapon manufacturers.

Had both Muslims and our political leaders learnt the lessons of sacrifice from Prophet Abraham (on whom be peace), the current day strife would have been avoided.

The festival of sacrifice is meant to teach us to remove our resentment, selfishness and greed, and adopt the higher values of life because land, wealth and resources are but temporary gains of the worldly life whereas Islam, like all religions has taught that a higher and everlasting life is yet to come.

Likewise corporate capitalist greed which has crippled our economy and widened economic inequality cannot be solved through any government initiative.

If Muslims and Christians adopted the selfless lessons of sacrifice, greedy corporations would themselves adhere to moral integrity.

After the Eid sermon, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) would instruct his followers to give charity, distribute meat to the needy and shun extravagance.

It’s a far cry from the way Saudi kings and Arab moguls spend millions on holidays, cars and property while neighbouring countries starve to death.

The Prophet Muhammad (on whom be peace) and his companions often survived on a diet of dates and water even amidst riches and provisions which he always distributed.

It is reported that he ate stale bread soaked in vinegar on the day of the fall of Mecca when he had effectively united most of Arabia.

If there was any lesson to be learnt from this Eid, it is to forego extravagance but it seems the worldly life has overcome affluent Muslims and greedy corporations.

Prophet Abraham was tried with what he loved most - his eldest son, Ishmael and being ready to sacrifice him after seeing dreams, portrayed the highest level of sacrifice and devotion to God.

This is why Muslims honour him and try to emulate his example.

Abraham (peace be on him) is a sacred figure to Jews, Christians and Muslims so those with even a minor connection with their faith would do well to follow his example.

This Eid, you can see who the true Muslims are. They’re the ones giving gifts to neighbours, charity to the poor and praying with the community. Not the ones plotting terror, spending lavishly or being involved in crime.

Eid Gifts by @MKA_Slough for residents of Grenfell Tower! pic.twitter.com/ajYHQaM3Oo — AMC Slough & S.Bucks (@amaslough) June 25, 2017