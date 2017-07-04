On Independence Day, Don't Forget Academia's Vast Underclass

A friend at one large university told me he’s been watching the eerie spread of administrators at his school: they’ve been taking over office space and even parking spaces like something out of a horror movie. Meanwhile, just like most other colleges and universities around the country, his school spends less money every year on tenature-track faculty, hiring adjuncts who do the same work as tenure-track professors at less than half the pay.

More than 50% of the faculty at many schools are adjuncts. At some, it’s closer to two thirds, and without them, colleges and universities wouldn’t function.

These “contingent” faculty form a vast underclass. Sometimes they don’t even have offices and need to meet students in lounges or cafeterias. Their general working conditions are piss-poor: too many classes, no health insurance, and perhaps most cruelly, no respect. That might seem low on the list, but it’s actually very important. Tenured faculty and department chairs often treat them like old-time servants.

One adjunct I know was rudely dismissed from a one-on-one meeting with the chair as if she was a maid who had begged her haughty mistress for a day off to take care of her sick mother. Her sin? She’d inquired about teaching a certain course she was over-qualified for.

Another reported being lied to about being reassigned from upper level courses and finding out later that the real reason was resentment from tenture-track “colleagues.” The psychological atmosphere is draining, but too many adjuncts can’t quit because they need the jobs and have to swallow the insults—and teaching is their passion.

Day to day, adjuncts don’t just deal with arrogant and inflexible administrators. Sometimes even support staff treat them badly, because they know they can, and not enough campuses have fixed-term faculty unions that will stand up for them. And when there are unions, if tenure-stream faculty aren’t unionized, those faculty can regard the adjuncts’ unions with contempt, and may even feel threatened.

Adjuncts can have just as many credentials and publications as their tenured colleagues—but that doesn’t matter. The magical word “tenure” bestows an exalted status that they lack and reduces them to second-class citizens or worse in the madly hierarchical academic world.

I write an academic mystery series and hear stories of psychological bullying and abuse of adjuncts at universities across the country. As one professor I know put it, the adjunct system is a cancer on academia. He wasn’t blaming the adjuncts. He was protesting the exploitation of a whole class of people without any sense of outrage or disgust by their supposed peers.

College and universities obscenely profit from this cheap labor source. The system is arbitrary, corrupt, and unjust, nestled in the heart of an institution which supposedly enshrines humanistic values.