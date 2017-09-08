On International Literacy Day 2017

In a quiet town in India, a teacher travels in her two-wheeler for two hour each day to meet with a few ladies who make jute bags for their living. Rashmi teaches a group of ladies English and Computers. The ladies always wanted to learn computers, but the courses in a nearby computer training centers were very expensive and not really geared towards their work-which is to make jute bags. A BCA in Hardware and Networking, Diploma in Computer Multimedia, BCA in Mobile Application Development, or Certificate course in Desk Top Publishing didn't really match the needs of Amuda and Anita.

A mother of two, Anita looks after a family of 8, which includes her husband and his husbands extended family. Anita works at the workshed during the day, but she continues stitching blouses through the wee hours of the morning to make ends meet. Amuda has two daughters and is working hard to educate them. Education is she something that she was deprived of in her childhood. She wants to see her girls as big sahibs' (senior officers) in government offices. Like Amuda and Anita, others in the Mahashakti workshed in Bhopal wanted to learn computers and English, but never really got a chance.

Mahashakti a non-profit in Bhopal helping the 1984 gas leak victims along with Nayi DISHAA an education focused non-profit in New York started English and computer classes for the women who are a part of Mahashakti. Their needs are very typical. They need some conversational English to talk to their jute bag buyers and expand their market base. They need some written English to maybe some day make a flyer about their work. They need to recognize the letters to type on a laptop. They need to do simple google searches to look at jute bag images to get design ideas. Helping with their children’s English homework will be super helpful.

Rashmi comes on time, the ladies have been given homework a day before and are eager to show their work to their teacher. Rashmi asked them to write the names of white things in their kitchen in English or in Hindi. Some drew images of garlic since they were unable to write. The class goes on. The ladies wish “Good afternoon” to their manager. They go on to ask “How are you? “ To get some practice on the computer, they are asked to type their names in English. Some are eager to learn and type their husband’s name in English as well. There is much excitement to learn and “show off” their newly acquired skills. At home, the children who go to school help their mums to do their daily homework.

There is still a long way to go to fully converse in English and use google search effectively to find jute bag designs, nevertheless the excitement continues. Relevant courses that help in the day-to-day lives of individuals are the most successful courses beyond getting any certificates that are easily forgotten. Literacy doesn't necessarily have to be a government mandate; it is the small initiatives that make all the difference.