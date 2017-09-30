On Loneliness

A large part of the pain associated with loneliness has to do with secrecy and hiding, with feeling like we must conceal or mask our vulnerabilities, to cover-up scars, to tuck ugliness away. But why are we hiding? Why do we feel shame about having failed? Why are we feel embarrassment about our desires and our longings? Why is there this need to constantly be at the top of our game, to achieve, to strive, and to always feel good - about and with ourselves and others?

In the words of Olivia Laing: "I don't believe the cure for loneliness is meeting someone, not necessarily. I think it's about two things: learning how to befriend yourself and understanding that many of the things that seem to afflict us as individuals are in fact a result of larger forces of stigma and exclusion, which can and should be resisted."

- How will you be a friend to yourself today?

- How will you integrate self-friendship into your daily life and as a practice?