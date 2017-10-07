On Protest And Pain

Pain is a symptom, not a disease. In human beings, one of pain's key functions is to identify and expose things that are detrimental or harmful to our bodies. Its job is to make sure we know about these things so that we can do something about them. Pain can feel uncomfortable (which is sort of inherent in its definition). Yet it is the avoidance of and struggle with pain that triggers the experience of suffering - and we sometimes try to numb pain as a result. To numb pain is to shut off our bodies' inherent alarm systems. In the short-term, this can feel helpful, but long-term numbing actually makes us more vulnerable to damage and compromises our ability to empathize with others.

Ultimately, this "damage-detection" system serves a crucial purpose in human beings, even when it can sometimes trigger an experience of discomfort or suffering. Why? At the risk of sounding like a pollyanna, I believe that it is because your life has meaning and value and your body is worth protecting. From a spiritual perspective, you might look at the fact that you experience pain as a sign that there is something out there in the Universe that loves you and wants you to thrive. From an evolutionary perspective, pain is protective.

In light of the recent controversy surrounding NFL players and protest in the United States, I would like to share some thoughts related to pain and protest from one of my yoga teachers:

When someone protests in this country, it may be annoying or frustrating. We may interpret it as disrespectful or selfish. We may criticize how someone protests, and say their mode of self-expression is inappropriate.

But protest is more than an entitlement in this country. It's a right, which means it's granted within certain broad boundaries no matter what. It's not a reward for "good" behavior. Tolerating and even encouraging its expression is part of the fundament of this country. It's not useful to say, "I will only feel pain if it's not unpleasant. Got it, nervous system?"

Protest serves a similar function to pain. One might attempt to numb protest or otherwise censor it, but it's role is to bring to light that which is detrimental to the fabric of society. Like pain, protest is meant to reveal the part of us that is being hurt. This is a gift. Though we may not agree with all of a protestor's views, we must acknowledge that in their own way they are trying to contribute to the overall health of our collective in the best way they know how.

We might ask protestors to protest in a different way - and they may possibly even listen - but, only if we show that they protests are being heard and the damage being protested against starts to abate. Protestors must know that they are going to be safe and respected.

Yet, here is where I struggle with this stance: just as taking a knee is a valuable and valid protest, so too is the corresponding outrage.

Again, in the words of my yoga teacher:

We may interpret that protest as perverted. We may think, "Suck it up, white people!" We may believe the pain those people feel is necessary to excise the cancer of white supremacy. That might be true. But it's certainly true that their protests are letting us know that damage is occurring somewhere. And that is worth exploring and trying to mitigate with intention.