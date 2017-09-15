On Rosh HaShanah it is written, on Yom Kippur it is sealed:

Note : This piece is based upon a Jewish prayer that is said in synagogue at this time of year is called Unetaneh Tokef. It speaks of “who will live, and who will die” in the upcoming year. Read literally, it means that God judges you, and God writes you into the metaphorical Book of Life... or not. However, in the Mishnah (Avot 3:16), the metaphor is that we write a Book of Life with our deeds. The following prayer takes the latter approach. It also includes the metaphor that our actions, both good and bad, are accumulated on a scale, and what we do next can tip the balance (Rosh Hashanah 17b). Finally, Hillel is the originator of the famous phrase, “If not now, then when?” (Avot 1:14). The Hebrew word teshuva is commonly translated as “repentance,” but it literally means to “return” or to “realign” when one has gotten off track. The word tefilah means “prayer,” and the word tzedakah is often understood as “charity” or “philanthropy” but actually has its roots in “doing the right thing,” as in “righteousness” or “justice.”