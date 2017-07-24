On Testing

Pencils and shoes tapping vigorously, thumbs twiddling, sweat dribbling down faces, brains in a frenzy: these are the images that come to mind when many students think of academic assessment.

In academically competitive and rigorous high schools, testing—whether standardized or not—can be a grind, especially when students feel the need to compare results between each other.

Although this stressful pattern may seem inevitable, the responsibility ultimately lies with the student to manage test-related anxieties effectively.

The tasks that the average high-achieving high-schooler faces are seemingly inexhaustible. From regular coursework to after-school sports to extracurricular activities to family commitments, the 24-hour constraints of a day are the bane of the high-achieving student. Even though we are all together in the arduous (but fruitful) voyage that is high school, its anxieties can be overwhelming.

To their credit, many teachers make every effort in their power to minimize test-related stress, but the reality of a college-preparatory institution is that assessments will occupy a significant portion of a student’s daily life.

Some individuals naturally fare better within a very short testing block; others struggle under time pressure but excel when a larger timeframe is provided for another form of assessment.

For me, the difficulty of test-taking comes from the expectation of quick, precise thinking, whereas a take-home essay affords students the opportunity (whether they take advantage of it or not) to gather their thoughts calmly and consider the topic very carefully.

Standardized testing is a different story. The SAT, ACT, AP Exams, and SAT Subject Tests are widespread because they offer a way for college-admissions committees to view a student’s academic achievement in a broader national context, one that is immune to the volatility often found between different high schools’ grading systems.

Although similar time constraints apply to these exams, the stresses that they cause can be much larger than those engendered by tests in a course.

The prospect of such an examination—contained within a single morning—determining a considerable part of a student’s candidacy for postsecondary education is stress-inducing; however, it is a very effective measure of how a student matches up with the rest of his or her class on a national scale

Some colleges have become test-optional, a choice which should relieve many anxieties for the students who thrive outside of the test-taking realm.

Several examinations over several months, like those given in high schools, are thankfully used as well so that the general trend of a student’s academic ability can be ascertained—a single test is not always representative of the range of any given student’s capabilities. Many top-ranked colleges have adopted a holistic process of admissions, too, where the whole picture of a student’s high-school career is seen—from extracurriculars to electives to test scores to grades—which should help in the future to eliminate some of the stress caused by standardized testing.