On the Culture Front: 1984, The Classic East and More

Bruce Norris is one of the most contemplative, provocative and heart wrenchingly original playwrights of our time. He deals with uncomfortable issues like child abuse and racism with a balance of wit, sarcasm and a healthy dose of empathy. His latest play to hit New York, “A Parallelogram” (premiered at Steppenwolf in Chicago in 2010) asks if your life would be worth living if you knew what was going to happen and were powerless to change course? Unfortunately, the premise is more engaging than the play itself. Most of the first act is spent musing about it without any urgent action to organically propel the story forward. This changes after intermission when the protagonist’s sanity is called into question and is aided by the excellent cast under Michael Greif’s direction. Despite many engaging moments, Norris’ voice feels tongue-tied and the play ambles in neutral for most of the journey.

The most chilling thing about Scott McPherson’s “Marvin’s Room” is how casually and uneventfully tragedy (of the everyday not classical variety) creeps into the lives of a Florida family. Lili Taylor delivers a masterfully nuanced performance as a woman who always lived for others and suddenly finds her future has been snatched away. McPherson uses corny humor both to unsettle and provide needed levity. He died far-too-young a quarter century ago from AIDS. In his note for “Marvin’s Room,” he wrote, “By most, we are thought of as ‘dying.’ But as dying becomes a way of life, the meaning of the word blurs.”

There’s palpable joy that courses through Lear deBessonet’s unconventional and accessible production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Public’s Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Annaleigh Ashford as Helena and Danny Burstein as Bottom are radiant hilarity incarnate. Watching them traipse through Shakespeare’s farcical plot is a sublime pleasure. deBessonet punctuates the experience with original soulful music by Justin Levine, which on its own would sound quite pleasing to the ear. It’s punchy (filled with hooks and catchy vocal refrains), but in the context of the play, feels distracting above all.

Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan’s lean and haunting adaptation and direction of George Orwell’s “1984,” feels utterly relevant as our president derides hard facts as “fake news” while having benefited from truly deceptive propaganda during the election. Are we at war with Eurasia or East Asia? Facts blur under the watchful eye of Big Brother and nationalism trumps reality. As Julia, Olivia Wilde is alternately a renegade and a loyal subject, playing both with aplomb. Visceral as the production is, with shrieking sound effects and intense lighting, Icke and Macmillan patiently roll out the mayhem, letting a romance build between Julia and Winston (an astutely sincere Tom Sturridge). They slowly reveal the shadowy character of O’Brien played with chilling efficiency by Reed Birney, and by the final blackout, it doesn’t feel like we’ve seen a story so much as a vivid peer into an insular totalitarian regime.

“Sweeney Todd” is deservedly known as one of Stephen Sondheim’s masterpieces but it’s always been more tuneful than terrifying. This is not meant as a criticism. It’s one of my favorite musicals, but it’s hard for musicals to be terrifying in the way Michael Haneke’s original “Funny Games” is for example. Bill Buckhurst has changed that with his intimate staging of the demon barber’s tale that seats us inside of Mrs. Lovett’s (Carolee Carmello) pie shop. Before the show, former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses serves up his own savory meat pies with a big wide grin and a side of mash. They are quite good and come with a drink, but this hospitality gives us a false sense of comfort because when the show starts there is no escaping the thunderous rage of Sweeny Todd (Norm Lewis). When Lewis bellows, “there’s a hole in the world like a great big pit / and the vermin of the world inhabit it,” his rage is palpable and felt up close. Throughout the show, audience members (myself included) jump when he gets a little too close for comfort.

On the music front, I saw Sylvan Esso at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn. The duo played an intimate show to a packed and sometimes overly lively crowd. I dodged many an enthusiastic dancer as well as loquacious groups of friends who seemed to have forgotten a concert was happening. On stage, singer Amelia Meath and electronic wizard Nick Sanborn seemed unfazed, plowing through an hour-long set from both of their albums. My favorite, “Die Young,” off their new album playfully walks a line between sardonic and sentimental. “I was going to die young / Now I gotta wait for you, honey” Meath croons with understated charm. It’s the kind that shines in a small venue like the early shows they played at Mercury Lounge. I came back to the bandshell later in the week to see Andrew Bird play an eclectic and rousing set as only he can. Ever the consummate musician and masterful songwriter, Bird spent his nearly two hours on stage creating intricate musical loops on guitar and violin, riffing with his band, and singing some of his best songs like “Fiery Crash” and “Darkmatter,” which begins with an Americana whistle builds to pure rock mayhem in the best of ways. I’ve seen him five times now, and each time feels different. This is in part because of the diverse array of musicians he brings with him. Next age jazz maven Esperanza Spalding opened the show and joined Bird during the encore for a cover of Duke Ellington’s “Caravan.”