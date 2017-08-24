On the Culture Front: Music Videos from the Underground, Part Two

On the surface, Jace the Great’s “Celebration” is a hip-hop summer barbecue anthem. The video for the song is shot as a festive block party, but the lyrics complicate the scene. “If you came from where I come from, you will celebrate,” are the first words out of his flow. They are preceded by a jazzy keyboard riff and followed with a shot of a Newark, NJ housing project sign. The rhymes and grooves meld naturally together as words like “struggle” and “fight” are dropped in passing. They aren’t emphasized but merely acknowledged as inescapable realities. The kind of celebration Jace is talking about is a defiant one that is hard fought not an expected ritual like a birthday. “Tomorrow’s not promised to us,” he reminds midway through, but this line echoes as subtext throughout.

Clay Melton’s “Secrets” is a pretty straight-ahead rock song, the kind that used to be ubiquitous a couple decades ago. The music video, directed by Brandon Bond, hints at this nostalgia with the opening moments replicating the splotchy black and white imperfection marks that would dance across a spool of projected film. Towards the end as Melton launches into a wailing guitar solo, his image becomes superimposed with the static fuzz that often bookended VHS recordings. These stylistic touches anchor the song in the 90s while the digital clarity of the rest of the video keeps the present in view.

Opening with a whitewashed image of a woman walking casually yet seductively down a hallway, Pat Scarlett’s “You Make it Alright” is a mellow, shoegaze-tinged modern love ballad. The chorus is pleasingly thick with distortion, providing a contrast to the quieter verses. The central melodic hook ambles at the same pace as the unnamed woman, creating a cohesive and dreamlike momentum for the video. While the song can almost veer into monotony, it’s this simple structure that gives it such an attractive lull almost reminiscent of My Bloody Valentine. Though when MBV is at their best, they fuse a fuzzy inertia with an endless exploratory wail.

The aptly-named Airy Jeanine sings radio-ready pop that is as uncomplicated as it is upbeat, both in tempo and content. The video for her love anthem “Everywhere” opens with a sunglasses-clad Jeanine cruising on top of a speedboat gazing into the sunglassed eyes of her smiling beau. The image cuts into a dance scene on the beach as the singer belts lines like “if you take my hand, we’ll go together…anywhere.” Her voice hits an airy peak when she sings that last word, stretching it into three syllables and creating the feeling that if he was to agree, they would soar endlessly together. He wins a giant stuffed animal for her at a carnival, but what else he’s willing to do remains unclear as the song fades out.