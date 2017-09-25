On the Culture Front: Music Videos from the Underground, Part Three

There’s a giddy pop simplicity at the heart of Mr. Flannery and His Feelings’ “Pushing Up.” Its upbeat catchy repetition is reminiscent of R.E.M’s “Shiny Happy People.” A large section consists of this riddle like phrase: “If you ask me now where I am, where I stand / I’m pushing down with my feet; I’m pushing up with my hands.” Literally, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but the song’s easy wording is instantly absorbed as an acceptance, even an embrace, of the mundane routines of life. The music video directed by Gabriel Judet-Weinshel captures Mr. Flannery and his partner waking up, eating breakfast, running errands, and catching a little time by the pool before playing a gig at night. From the dark wood bed unit to the dining room table, their modest sized house with a bright green car out front makes living in the suburbs look fun and carefree. Throughout the video there are moments where the frames skip back and forth, simulating Flannery’s partner being ejected from the pool after she cannonballs in it. At the grocery store, produce flies in and out of his cart with a juggler’s ease. There’s a stylized sincerity that courses throughout the video and bonds us with these characters if only for a few minutes.

Autotune saturates Justina Valentine’s “Deep End,” a love song that morphs into something darker. It seems like harmless hyperbole when she first sings “I’ve been drowning in your love like a deep end.” As she continues, the drowning aspect is emphasized and there’s a sense of helpless codependency. Ron Reed’s dimly lit video feels alternately sexy and menacing. There’s an isolation that grips the first half, depicting just Valentine and her unnamed lover. First in an empty warehouse loft and then on an abandoned beach, there’s an eeriness that pulses throughout. As other women enter the frame, her sense of destabilization increases until they are back in that empty warehouse.

Brian Mackey’s “Learn to Be” centers on rebuilding a sense of individual self after a breakup. Through angsty pop verses, Mackey tells his ex (with an increasing sense of passion and desperation) all of the things he has to do now without her. He begins by telling her that he wants her to stay, and then details why he can’t ask her to. In a way, it’s a very typical song that’s been written many times before but Mackey delivers it in a raw and unadorned way that makes it seem less like a cliché than a timeless inevitability that we will never be immune to no matter how far we progress as a society. Early on in his career the playwright and screenwriter Neil LaBute observed that you can only kill someone once but you can hurt them over and over again.

The music video for Paula Boggs Band’s banjo-driven “Holocene” takes place on a serene stretch of a wooded ranch in Washington State. Alternating between images of the band and a group of modern dancers, there’s a sense of wonder that glides throughout helmed by director John Logsdon. A plucked bluegrass riff unites the song as Boggs takes the expansive ballad in many directions. The lyrics feel at times abstract and wandering, conveying a journey with unexpected turns.