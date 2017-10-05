On the Culture Front: Phoebe Bridgers, Mary Jane and More

Phoebe Bridgers played a short but piercing set to a sold out crowd at Baby’s All Right last night in Williamsburg. Her debut album, “Stranger in the Alps,” is the definition of headphones music (quiet, haunting, percussion-less), so I was curious how it would sound live. In person, Bridgers’ voice is even more electric and her songs have an aching urgency that organically propelled the show. She played for a little less than an hour but no one was ready to leave when she finished. The songs capture intense depression and loss with just the right amount of levity that makes them not only listenable but cathartic. One refrain: “always had and I always will” could be interpreted as a resignation to the disease or an acknowledgement that allows a defiant transcendence. Her website is “phoebefuckingbridgers” after all. Towards the end of the show she gave an impassioned tribute to Tom Petty, playing “It’ll All Work Out,” a song about perseverance through the kind of pain that makes you just want to turn the lights out articulated with his signature concise lyricism.

Amy Herzog’s new play “Mary Jane” is another powerful testament to endurance. It’s title character, played with nuanced verve by the incomparable Carrie Coon, spends her life caring for her very sick child who’s never seen but whose presence is deeply felt throughout. Herzog’s dialogue flows with the kind of effortless naturalism that would feel bland in less skilled hands. Scenes blend into each other as days do for people caring for terminally ill family. That her son is a child is a glaring injustice that’s contrary to the comprehensible world where we want to believe we live. The ending feels abrupt but in hindsight is fitting. Mary Jane’s life has been completely upended in ways that a tidy ending wouldn’t suit. It’s to Herzog’s credit and director Anne Kauffman that we don’t want to let her go when the lights come up.

“The Treasurer” deals with the toll that comes from caring for an estranged parent. Max Posner proves he’s a playwright to watch with this emotionally felt yet deeply and often wickedly funny play that teeters meticulously between real and absurd realms. What begins with the planning for a mother who obliviously lives beyond her means ends in hell, literally. Peter Friedman plays the title character with a tough and reasonable compassion. He’s tasked with controlling his mother’s finances as he and his brothers are paying for everything. In one of the best and most whimsically creative moments he’s asked increasingly personal security questions by an automated prompt when accessing her bank account online. It’s these zany but profound moments that separate Posner from the pack.

“Oh My Sweet Land” is a vivid slice of life play rendered in real time in a different kitchen each night. I saw it in a renovated townhouse in rapidly gentrifying South Slope, perched on a plastic bar stool just feet from actress Nadine Malouf who spends a good bit of the show vigorously chopping onions to make her character’s beloved family dish, kibbe (Syrian meat croquettes). My first thought was this is a lot of onion, and then I realized the onion is playwright Amir Nizar Zuabi’s Chekhovian gun. It was only a matter of time before our eyes would start to water and burn. It started with a woman sitting center in the first of three rows, and I knew it wouldn’t be long. The story, a tangle of love in the chaos of rampant civil war, is engaging and might have led naturally to some watery eyes. The onions ended up feeling like a cheap trick as did not being served the kibbe, but for a brief moment, I felt transported to the uncertainty of Syria and that’s no small feat.

Part beer crawl and part bare bones theater, Shakesbeer is a raucous and joyous celebration of the Bard. New York Shakespeare Exchange’s talented cast strips away formality and ignites each of the four scenes with urgency. This recent afternoon focused on love scenes and included one from “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Lysistrata” along with Shakespeare’s “Love’s Labors Lost” and “Merchant of Venice.” I’d love to see the company meld this booze-soaked approach into a full-length production to replicate the atmosphere of the first performances of these now revered plays.