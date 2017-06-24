On the Culture Front: Tom Petty, The Government Inspector and More

There are few singer/songwriters that can craft a three-chord song with more meaning and depth than Tom Petty. His songs like “American Girl” and “Free Fall” burrow themselves deep in the soul and simultaneously uplift with their simple beauty while quietly devastating as they unravel and lay bare human failing. When he took the stage at the Prudential Center last week, I was surprised how he sounded untouched by time. His playing and vocal phrasing were effortlessly tight, though he did outsource the harmonica playing to one of the heartbreakers, who play with the kind of cohesive brilliance that comes from playing together for four decades. There were many highlights in the two-hour concert, but the one I can’t get out of my head is “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” a plaintive plea encased in synth fills and an irresistible 80s pop melody.

On Tuesday, I experienced another throwback with a screening of “Sleepless in Seattle” in Bryant Park to benefit the Eat (Red) Save Lives campaign to fight AIDS. The weather was freakishly good. Mid-seventies, low humidity, the kind of evening New Yorkers often dream about but never get. The celeb-chef picnic basket included a tasty chicken liver pate by Angie Mar and an odd-but-good cold chicken wings with kefir cream by Danny Bowien. Summery cocktails by Belvedere washed the food down nicely, but the real star was the film. I saw it as a kid when it was released in 1993 but wrote it off as a overly sentimental comedy. I was wrong. Filled with heart and ample witty insight on relationships (their magic and frustrations), Nora Ephron’s iconic film belongs in the pantheon of classic romantic comedies.

There aren’t many plays that come to mind that document the African-American immigrant experience, making Mfonsio Udofia’s “Sojourners and Her Portmanteau” immediately stand out. The pair of plays, ideally seen together, chart the journey of an ambitious woman, Abasiama, from Nigeria to the United States. Played as a young woman by Chinasa Ogbudu and in middle age by Jenny Jules, we see a character grow and be diminished by the impossible compromises that life forces. Udofia paints her with intelligence and integrity but not of superhuman strength. The stumbles, mistakes and regrets are often what shapes us the most, and she wisely mines this territory. These are just two-plays in a nine-play cycle she’s working on, and I can’t wait to see the others.