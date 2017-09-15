On the Intersections of DACA and Islamophobia

In fighting for substantive immigration protections, we must understand how creating the status of “illegal immigrant” is not a static occurrence but an ongoing political, legal and social process; this is why it is accurate to speak of immigrants without status not as just undocumented or illegal but illegalized. This denotes a status where the immigrants are made to grovel for a humanity that ought to be presupposed. -Joel Sati, Washington Post (2017)

On September 5, 2017, President Donald Trump rescinded the Deferred Arrival for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This decision gives the U.S. Congress a six-month window to pass legislation that would grant a formal, permanent legal status for those whose applications are successful.[1] Since its inception in 2012, DACA has protected nearly 800,000 people in the United States, yet many current DACA recipients are now deeply concerned that the federal government may use their personal information to go as far as to deport themselves or their family.

But what does DACA have to do with Islamophobia?

Consider the following.

Many DACA recipients are Muslim, too.

It means a lot of uncertainty…It means you're being attacked from multiple angles. It means having to constantly fight just to survive. -Nayim Islam, Vice (2017)

Many responses to Trump’s DACA decision have centered on Latinx immigrants, but it’s important to remember that DACA affects Muslim immigrants, too (including Latinx Muslims). An article published in the Journal of Race, Ethnicity and Religion in June 2017, “Latino Muslims in the United States: Reversion, Politics, and Islamidad,” highlights the diversity of Latinx Muslims in the United States, noting that Latinx Muslims come from diverse countries and territories of origin. A survey[2] the authors conducted found that 84% of the respondents were U.S. citizens, 4% were permanent residents and 12% were “undocumented or something else.” This 12% of undocumented Latinx Muslims – which includes Afro-Latinx Muslims and Indigenous Latinx Muslims – is therefore impacted by both Islamophobic and xenophobic rhetoric and policies.[3]

This imbalance of representation for Latinx immigrants in the public discourse[4] is also represented within actual DACA applications and acceptance rates.

According to the January 2017 report, “Power, Pain, Potential: South Asian Americans at the Forefront of Growth and Hate in the 2016 Election Cycle,” by South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT), India is the fourth highest “sending country” for undocumented immigrants after Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala. While such a figure might suggest that a sizable percentage of DACA recipients would be South Asian[5], the SAALT report indicates that application rates for programs like DACA from South Asians are “extremely low.”

The report highlights that South Asians “face a number of barriers” in applying for programs like DACA, including “a profound lack of trust in law enforcement in the wake of flawed surveillance, national security, and racial profiling policies and practices” since 9/11. Thus, although DACA aims to provide important protections to those who are illegalized and were brought to the United States as children, a history and fear of post-9/11 state targeting prevents some South Asian immigrants from even applying.

Recent demographic shifts among South Asian immigrants present further complications for those who are illegalized. Large numbers of South Asians are moving to states in the South: since 2000, the South Asian population in the American South has doubled from 500,000 to over one million. Fewer than half of the states in the South have cities with sanctuary city policies, which would prevent local law enforcement from reporting information regarding legal status to federal immigration officials. In other words, in a non-sanctuary city, a traffic stop could potentially lead to deportation.

Structural barriers have also prevented Black[6] immigrants’ proportional representation in the DACA program. According to the October 2016 report by NYU Law Immigrant Rights Clinic and Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI), “The State of Black Immigrants,” while Black African and Afro-Caribbean[7] immigrants make up only a small percentage of those who would be eligible to be recipients for DACA, “the rates of application accepted and status approved for Black immigrants are lower when compared to all top 25 countries listed by USCIS.”

These lower rates for successful applications may be owed to various structural reasons. For instance, Black immigrants are more likely to come into contact with the “U.S. criminal enforcement system—the system upon which immigration enforcement increasingly relies.” This occurs through racial profiling by local law enforcement, “racial discrimination, over-policing of Black communities, and invisibility within the public consciousness.”[8]

Because felony criminal convictions and multiple misdemeanor convictions disqualify individuals from the DACA program, disproportionate targeting and over-policing of Black communities by law enforcement presents structural barriers for Black immigrants’ equal opportunity to participate in the DACA program.

Thus, while Black African and Black Caribbean immigrants make up a small percentage of immigrants overall, they are overrepresented in the criminal enforcement system and the immigration enforcement system. As a result, illegalized Muslims who are Black incur an additional layer of discrimination that compounds their vulnerability to incarceration, deportation or even death.[9]

Though policies like the rescindment of DACA may not explicitly or overtly target Muslims – in contrast to the Muslim Travel Ban – they tend to have a cumulative effect on Muslims who are already targeted by Islamophobic policies, rhetoric and bias attacks. Furthermore, Islamophobia is informed by xenophobia, and vice versa. Both Islamophobia and xenophobia—in addition to anti-Black racism and other forms of discrimination – are positioned outside the normative benefits, values and privileges built into American mantles of White Supremacy. Thus, immigration becomes racialized as a poor and under-skilled Brown people issue, terrorism becomes racialized as a Muslim issue and Blackness becomes racialized as criminal – antitheses to a citizenship that is historically and legally tied to racialized notions of Whiteness.

In other words, policies like DACA and the Muslim Travel Ban are rooted in the same structural causes. The end result is the disenfranchisement of Muslims, immigrants, and (especially) Muslim immigrants – across multiply intersecting realities.

[1] For more information, refer to Penn State Law’s Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic’s factsheet on DACA.

[2] Though the survey is not a nationally representative sample of U.S. Latinx Muslims (n=560) and therefore should not be generalized to understand all Latinx Muslims in the United States, it does provide important research on attitudes, views and demographics of Latinx Muslims in the United States.

[3] Further reading:

[4] For exceptions, refer to:

[5] Indians make up the largest population within the South Asian community (80%), followed by Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepali, Sri Lankans, and Bhutanese. Note that Pakistan and Bangladesh are Muslim-majority, while India has a sizable Muslim minority. See: http://saalt.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Demographic-Snapshot-updated_Dec-2015.pdf

[6] Unlike South Asian immigrants, who are identified by their regional origins (“South Asia”), Black African, Afro-Arab, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx immigrants are referred to as “Black” as a result of the historical categories of race and the legacy of anti-Black racism particular and unique to the United States.

[7] According to PEW, there are roughly as many followers of Islam as there are followers of Christianity in African continent. Link: http://www.pewforum.org/2010/04/15/executive-summary-islam-and-christianity-in-sub-saharan-africa/. Also according to PEW, there is a relatively small number of Muslims in the Caribbean, which includes Afro-Caribbeans as well as Indo-Caribbeans with roots in South Asia. More information: http://www.pewforum.org/2015/04/02/muslims/ and http://saalt.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Demographic-Snapshot-updated_Dec-2015.pdf.

[8] Specifically, the report highlights that Black immigrants are “more likely to be detained for criminal convictions than the immigrant population overall” and are “much more likely than nationals from other regions to be deported due to a criminal conviction.”