(with apologies to the poet W.S. Merwin, whom I love)
On the last day of the world
I would want to write a Tweet
that said
we fucking told you so
so many of us told you so
and now this seed planted long ago
blooms again its furious leaves
raging fire that won’t ever end
listen carefully
to what I am about to say
get that yellow Jewish star
the hell away from me
or let the whole world burn and turn into dust
and watch the way we always survive
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS