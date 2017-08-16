(with apologies to the poet W.S. Merwin, whom I love)

On the last day of the world

I would want to write a Tweet

that said

we fucking told you so

so many of us told you so

and now this seed planted long ago

blooms again its furious leaves

raging fire that won’t ever end

listen carefully

to what I am about to say

get that yellow Jewish star

the hell away from me

or let the whole world burn and turn into dust