On the Other Hand

Mid-morning on an empty Manhattan side street with such an eerie urban stillness, there’s a kernel of possibility that a raging urban bacterial plague might be in full swing.

With steps announcing, two romantic 20-somethings approach one another, each dumbstruck about being on time and face-to-face. Their hearts approach hostile dating territory, where emotions are knifed and pining hopes fragged. Quickly, they dig into their cache of designed to deflect witticisms. This Boy and this Girl rehearse playful smiles and then ready-set-go as their starter cupid announces that their skirmish has begun.

“A boilermaker and a pickled egg. It’s off menu.” says the Boy loud enough for the discounted seats.

“And I thought tonight would be the night,” says the Girl.

“Alone? Or am I facing a bar fight with Mr. Jealousy?”

“I tell most guys he’s parking the car.”

“Okay, I got this. Better choose my words wisely.”

“You mean this is you choosing?”

The Boy geysers a eureka, “Hmmmm…. so many flavored vodkas.”

“I’m so embarrassed. I may have blacked out from that point on,” the Girl quarterly-confesses.

“Or blacked it out… I can’t blame you if you did.”

“Our infamous first words to one another.”

“And only three nights ago.”

She shrugs, “I think our introduction doesn’t hold up in the sober light of the city.”

“It flew much higher in the drunken darkness of the bar.”

“Still, it worked.”

“As a verbal aphrodisiac, it did.”

“It takes two.”

“One-two you and I? Orrrr too many drinks?

“We were… oh let’s shuttlecock to the truth,” her arms curling imaginary dumbbells, “we had sex.”

“All the way…”

“As they say…”

The Boy gestures around, “So… you remembered our road-trip idea.”

“Sunday morning, this spot,” instinctively chest inflating while directing her gaze. “Look, I have this weakness for honesty and… you and I, we do not have to do this.”

“Brunch then?”

“I’m saying, doing all of this.”

“Doing what?”

“Being an up-front gentleman and you don’t have to. I mean, we went to bed, and we did it, we did it damn well… and I’m saying more than I want because I don’t want to do more than I can. You know. Or maybe you don’t. We both sexed ahead of ourselves.”

“I’m at awkward same as you, but this is manageable. Let’s make our out simple and really easy. This can just be a fun afternoon.”

“Exactly. We don’t have to suddenly give birth to phony romantic and purposeful. Cause that I cannot fake.”

On the street, the parked car - the car that they’ve been standing next to, suddenly becomes important.

She kicks the tire, “But we have to do this… you rented the car. You’re invested.”

“I borrowed it, so I’m really only leveraged.”

“I’m excited about where we’re going. It really is the ultimate ‘I’ll get to it someday’ kind of trip.”

“Welcome to the someday.”

They settle into their leveraged car, and after several attempts, the ignition refuses to cooperate. Then, a surprise compression surge of engine turnover teases the worry away.

“Almost over before we got started,” he says in a ‘look at us’ tone.

“You know how to get there?” she asks.

His hand molds into a rudder, pointing northwest, “Actually, we’re going to follow, step-by-step, literally in his footprints.”

“The infamous path of tears. He didn’t swim outta the city, did he?”

“They don’t swim.”

Border crossing from the Hudson into terra incognita, both adopt a territorial and attitude adjustment. Pounds of city bullshit is breathed out.

“Since we’re going up there, and all…”

She whistles a descending bomb, “Uh-oh… incoming.”

“What do you think? About him and her?”

“Usually it’s a Him or Her,” she says.

“Of course, men look at it one way, as if he reps all men.”

“Women the other.”

“Shakespeare could have told their story.”

“Or Nancy Meyers.”

“Prime time to make a movie out of them.”

“Too soon.”

“But it’s been an epic long time.”

“People still get all emotional and so polarized. How it all started and how it ended.”

“How is started was one kind of crime. How it ended was another one entirely.”

“Civil and criminal. Personal and public.”

“And don’t forget crime of passion.”

“That… those two redefined.”

“He was,” shaking his head, “let’s drop this, I’m afraid of what comes when people disagree about this thing.”

“No, we can talk about it. We’re young, we’re digital.”

They drive. Buildings and storefronts give way to trees and even bigger trees.

“FM, floor mats, steering wheel… this car has everything,” says the Girl.

The Boy stubbornly ignores, “When you think about it… it was a one time and one time only love story that the world has never known, nor will ever know again. Big exclamation mark.”

She nods, “When he showed up, it only proved the existence of miracles and mysteries…a period will suffice.”

“Which all love is.”

“It ruled out all of life’s certainties.”

“Darwinism to creationism to miracle-ism.”

They stare forward as if depth charges, packed with ‘what-ifs,’ detonate leagues-deep into their imaginations.

“I like how these seats don’t stick to my thighs,” says the Girl.

“They really do that, when they do,” he auto-replies. His shoulder dips to ferry this point across, “you know, it was a blind date that got waaay out of control… like a pre-arranged courtship.”

“Or systematic mutual kidnappings. She was both sacrifice and bait.”

“He grew up normal, then knighted unbeknownst, then rolled up and fobbed into a carnival side show attraction. Some,” he counts off, “call it fate, romantic, heartbreaking, sad, tragic, pure – even fashionable.”

“And the others call it compulsive, possessive, infantile, abusive – and he was naked the entire time. Where’s the chic fashion in that!? Big time dysfunctional.”

“Why are you cemented in the negative?”

The Girl catches a peak of ugliness. “I’m just being realistic and female normal. It’s just… Fine – it’s about the physical.”

“Pueh-nis?”

Why?, she laments as his attractiveness plummets. “Put aside say problematic organ donations and take us as a why-not example… we started physical and now we’re trying to reverse-engineer ourselves some match-making foundation-thing of proper courtship. We tinder-ish fucked with zero romance. While those two, they were swept up with opinioned courtship…and not once, nor even close, was the ‘tuh-ip’ put in.”

“Boat loads more complicated than that babe.”

“Defying everyday reality does that…babe.”

“Don’t be small with me.

“He smothered her! And I don’t play small.”

“He protected her.”

“Her sonic screams were not on a decibel level of gratitude.”

“But she finally came around, as did her love for him… eventually.”

The Girl gulp inhales (she forgot to breathe for almost a solid minute.), “If you defend him, then you defend all the violence, the abuse – you can’t have it all. Cherry picking only the chivalric aspects.”

“I’m not seasonal harvesting chivalry cherries, I’m not defending him wholesale. My point is that his instincts were primal, not societal!”

“But,” her fists grabbing air, “oh, I was afraid that this would happen. With booze, never talk politics. With probable dating prospects giving off just a whiff of promise, never-ever discuss this.”

They plow straight into a tunnel of awkward and muddy silence. Suddenly, a beacon of hope, a service station – the type straight out of the Mayberry/Andy Griffith backlot - emerges.

The Boy slows the car into the parking lot.

“We need something.”

“I missed the sign for something. You sure?”

“A person can always use something and now is definitely the time.”

“Fine. Get your something. I’ll go with.”

“Fine. Free country.”

After a bit, they emerge from the service station, arms stubbornly folded, both carrying absolutely nothing. They get into the car.

“Good to go with your something?” she cross-examines.

“Something?”

“Yeah, the something we back and forthed about. It resembled the same low-flying something that just flew over your head.”

In near-perfect unison, both pull off two Emmy-worthy pouts of romantic frustration.

“Since we both got something… we might as well…”

“Scrap this trip and salvage the day. City please.”

Not in agreement however, is the car. It won’t start.

“You did something.” she accuses.

“Not a single word that my telepathy can fiddle-faddle with the internal combustion engine.”

A mechanic emerges and diagnoses, “Something wrong?”

“Something,” they say in sync which zaps all the motes of tension in their atmosphere. Cupid, who was once on edge, wipes its angelic brow.

Later, the car is marooned atop the lift with the mechanic arms-deep in engine guts. Meanwhile and not too far away, resting under an impressive oak, the Boy and the Girl nap it out despite hidden birds full-on wailing in the branches above.

The Mechanic approaches and startles them awake. Attentive and curious, he notices not only their misplaced understanding and acceptance, but their zero embarrassment. He assumes the following: (1) they’re a good couple (2) they don’t know it yet (3) they exhausted themselves for zero reason (4) shame on youth.

The Mechanic hoists the car keys. “Bonjour Mimi and Rodolfo… your carriage is ready.”

“Mimi and who?”

“What is La Boheme,” answers the Boy Jeopardy contestant-style.

The mechanic grins. “Are you both going up to see him?”

“We’re wearing it?” she asks.

“Nothing much else up there from here. Only him.”

“We thought it would be an entertaining and enlightening kind of thing.” the Boy says.

The mechanic is happy. “Still is. Not many do nowadays. Everyone became disappointed, like a bad day out whale watching, and then word got around… and video games took over. Making the trip takes some imagination and heaps of romantic empathy. I think that whole thing said a lot about all of us. Everyone wasn’t at their best. Anyways, no holding you both back anymore. Who knows, you may get lucky.”

“Lucky how?” she asks.

The Mechanic shrugs, smiles and leaves.

“You want to keep going? asks the Boy.

“Did I snore?”

“I don’t hear snoring.”

She smiles, “We keep going.”

They drive. Miles and miles later.

“I remember when my grandparents would argue about them.”

“Mine too. Its what adults did. Like being born into an on-going family feud.”

The Girl taps her head, “Do you think he was smart?”

“Smart like ‘street smart’ for sure.”

“He just should have known when to fight and when to walk away.”

“But he never saw a plane in his entire life!”

“What if he succeeded?”

“What if they succeeded you mean?”

“Not following.”

One of his hands circles passionately, “What if he got her?’

“Then she would have had to have gotten him.”

“Everyone would have freaked. How would they even have gone grocery shopping? People had zero tolerance for inter-anything relationships back then.”

“Society changes.”

“But not always for the better.”

“You’re wrong. By and large and bit by bit, attitudes and acceptance comes around.”

“The crappy part of life is waiting out those final moments as the dark age yields to the pure light of reason and enlightenment.”

“You read that.”

“Instagram quote with authentic likes.”

“Their breakup was soooo public,” her arms fold, “then she marries the other point of that love triangle. He was salad, no dressing beige.”

“She cashed in. Exotic wilderness wear, action figure, fruit and produce industry lobbyist, talk show host.”

“She patented her scream.”

“Still the top selling ring tone.”

“She was in and out of therapy.”

“Prime time therapy. There was a live feed.”

“Mistakes were made.”

“On both sides.”

“All those people that died.”

“He wasn’t found guilty,” reminds the Boy.

“It wasn’t exactly a fair or normal trial. Extraditions? Jurisdiction?”

“But everyone respected the verdict.”

“Which finally created mankind’s first proud moment in all of that.”

“And the second proud moment was when they left him alone. No fly zone, no drones.”

“A pure privacy.”

“Then he found peace.”

Along the road, deep forest soon mixes with formidable fencing along both sides. Abandoned guard towers line the shoulder. The car crests a range where there is signage in many languages and characters - lots of red lettering, and red symbols. The message is loud and explicit with, ‘I told you so’ warnings.

They park in the saddest of parking lots. Deserted, and un-kept by simple lack of societal interest, not flippant carelessness.

Leaving their car, they walk towards a clearing revealing the most bucolic view stretching deep into spectacular infinite. They stand in ideal insignificance.

The Boy fingers an imaginary map. “Midtown Manhattan, upper west side, GW Bridge, Route 4, to Route 17 into Upstate New York.”

“You think he has anyone?” she asks.

“Who? Nature broke the mold just prying him out.”

“He came from a world of true monsters. And when he comes to our world – he falls in love.”

“And when we see him, we immediately have to kill him.”

“Gassed him, chained him and pumped him full of bullets.”

“A lot of religions collapsed after he showed up.”

“And then he ends up becoming one.”

“For a little while. Until things calmed down.”

“As a carbon-based species, we sure have some work to do.”

“But the teachable moment - we will never truly know anything about this planet or our universe or anything. If nature can cough him up, it can cough up any surprise.”

They stand with memories and thoughts. Then, some pleasant feelings about one another.

“It’s so quiet.”

“She did go to see him.”

“With all those cameras… and guns.,” adds the Girl.

“No, not that time. Much-much later she did. Long after that what’s-his-name husband died. She went up there and she left him something.”

“I heard about that, but no one knows what she left.”

“Probably from the island. Some jungle thingy”

“She carried him in her heart till her end. That part I want to believe.”

Everything goes still, as if the entire expanse eases close to listen in on them.

“He sees her run into the arms of the other man. Then he dervish-spins off the Empire State Building. Climbs down. Walks away,” says the Boy

“Completely heartbroken. All in black and white.”

“An ape and a woman.”

“A one hundred forty-eight-foot ape and aspiring actress.”

“With one hot mess of a start.”

“Like you and I.”

“Was this all about us?”

“Every Boy meets Girl story starts the same.”

“Quite a love story.”

“Think it can happen again?”

“Anything can happen.”

“And why is that not frightening me.”

“Cause you’re not alone.”

This is getting good….

“Which hand did King Kong carry her in again?”

“He carried her, I believe… in his left hand.”

The Girl crosses to the Boy’s other side. She takes his left hand.

“This one?” she asks.