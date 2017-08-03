On The Value Of Emotional Intelligence

There’s one thing that can indicate how well you will do in life better than IQ or GPA, and that is your EQ or emotional quotient. For every point your EQ rises you can expect to earn over $1000 more per year more. While your IQ is basically set in childhood, your EQ is something you can develop throughout your life - good news if you want to be successful in your career. Here’s what you need to know.

Your EQ Is A Measure Of Your Emotional Intelligence

There are five major components of emotional intelligence. They are:

Self awareness -do you know your own strengths and weaknesses? Self regulation - can you think before you act and accept things that are out of your control? Motivation - are you passionate about what you do or are you motivated by a paycheck? Empathy - can you put yourself in others’ shoes? Social skills - can you be persuasive and kind to others and work well in a group setting?

Many Highly Successful Business Leaders Have High EQs

If you had to name one person who built a career on being able to make an emotional connection with almost everyone she meets, who would you name? I’d name Oprah Winfrey. The television magnate started off on daytime television talking about real issues that people cared about and was able to turn that into a booming business that now includes a television network.

Matt Damon is also a good example of someone who put his high emotional intelligence to work for himself and ended up starting a foundation to change the world. The actor founded H2O Africa and has kept himself in good standing in Hollywood for decades through developing long lasting relationships with his colleagues.

Having A High EQ Can Pay Off Bigtime

Develop your emotional intelligence and you could see a noticeable difference at the bank on payday. The top 90% of job performers have high EQs, and those with the highest EQs earn on average almost $30k more per year than those with average to low EQs. For ever point your EQ increases you can add an average of $1300 a year to your salary!

Human resources, government officials, and pharmaceutical workers tend to have the highest EQs. Healthcare, unfortunately, is in need of people with higher emotional intelligence - one study found that communication failure was at the root of 70% of adverse health outcomes in hospitals, while another study found that 60% of the time patients misunderstand a doctor’s directions.

You Can Develop Your Emotional Intelligence

The next time someone is giving you a tough time at work, try to put yourself in their shoes. Then get into the habit of putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. It’s an easy enough habit to develop, it doesn’t cost you a thing, and it can drastically improve your ability to work well with others and can eventually improve your job prospects and your bottom line. Learn more about the value of emotional intelligence from this infographic!