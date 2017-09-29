On Top of Issues with Racial and Gender Diversity, Silicon Valley Also Lacks Interest Diversity

What needs to change in Silicon Valley's culture in 2017 with regards to diversity? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

The culture of Silicon Valley is starving for diversity of all kinds. Being from the east coast, the majority of those in my friends circle in the valley are other engineers that I know through work or school. In an apples to apples comparison, the conversations I have with my friends from New York are much more diverse than the ones I have with my friends from the Bay Area.

In New York, we talk about fashion, politics, art, religion, technology, comedy, finance, family, travel, world news, education, celebrity gossip, etc. In Silicon Valley, almost every conversation turns into a conversation about promotion, equity, or tech gossip, with a sprinkle of politics.

What that says to me is that diversity of interests is lacking in Silicon Valley. I remember saying to myself that “I’ve never met so many rich people who have never been outside of the USA.” I couldn’t believe the lack of intellectual curiosity on anything outside of the tech domain. Lots of people in my friends group can tell me every feature on the new iPhone, but couldn’t give a care about the Syrian refugee issues or point to Portugal on a map.

This lack of diverse interests leads to the creation of a monotone culture that can be seen as exclusive. If you live in the bubble, it’s sometimes hard to recognize that you are in the bubble. I spent my first year in Silicon Valley adjusting to the new norm and figuring out my friends group.

So, now that we have this exclusive culture, it becomes a less welcoming place to be for those on the “outside.” And when we interview people for jobs and look for “culture fit,” we have to determine whether or not a disruption is what our culture needs before passing over qualified people who are not “just like me.”

So what can we do? We can recognize the bubble for what it is, and start to build a community that is inclusive and diverse in the sorts of conversations we have with others, the events we throw and attend, the experiences we strive for, the people we hire. We can open our eyes to the fact that we’re only excluding ourselves from the richness of the rest of what the world has to offer when we hold on too tight to this exclusive community we continue to curate. We need to change ourselves in order to change our situation.