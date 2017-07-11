ONCE A FOUR-SOME- NOW A TWO-SOME

In high school, I was a member of a four-some. But not in the golf sense. Neal, Gary, Phil, and I were best friends. First meeting in junior high, for the next five years or so we were joined at the hip. Where one went, we all followed. Parties, sports, “Animal House” style pranks, an occasional round of golf at a par 3 and more. We were all in. Four distinct personalities when combined produced non-stop fun!

But the glue that kept us together started to crack at the start of our senior year as we began, as single players, to make college applications. Yes, the white elephant was in the center of the room. Where we would all be one year from now was never brought up. Likewise, the pranks and jokes diminished. And we knew the four some had an expiration stamp on it and the clock was ticking. When senior year ended, the glue was gone and so was the four-some. Being on the cusp of adulthood took precedence over our junior years. Our arrival to adulthood took precedence over our juvenile years. It was now all about moving past high school. But little did we know that graduation day would be the last time the four-some played together.

Over the years, I stayed in touch with Neal and saw Gary at high school reunions. But I had not heard from Phil in almost 40 years until one day a message appeared in my electronic mail box. The re: line was benign and could have been composed by someone I knew or a solicitor. But the sender’s name caught my attention. I clicked open the message and after reading only the first sentence, I knew it was from Phil. The sad part is that our friend Neal had unexpectedly passed away. Accepting that my friend was no longer here was very difficult for me. It is quite different than losing a parent as a friend is your contemporary. And friends, especially high school buddies cast a large imprint on your life.

Phil had heard about Neal and assumed that, if anyone, I probably had been in contact with Neal. He was right as I had spoken to Neal two weeks before he died and was able to provide Phil details.

Thanks to the Internet, Phil and I were reunited. And after a flurry exchange of emails, (where to you live, kids, grandkids, work resume, etc.) I mentioned to Phil my passion for golf. Golf: that four letter word that starts conversations, that brings adversaries together, evens the playing field, seals business deals, and is a vehicle for heads of state to conduct diplomacy.

All of a sudden, just the mention of the word and our conversation changed course. “How often do you play? What’s your best round? Do you watch the Golf Channel?” And the vocabulary changed as well. Shanking, bogey, bunker, dog-leg, fade, hook and lie replaced our high school words like dating, girls, drinking. Phil asked if I ever got a hole in one while in high school the question on a Monday morning would have been “did you get laid!”