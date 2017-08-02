As I grow older (as opposed to getting older), ripen, sprout, spout and soul blossom, I find that the entire concept of time is changing right along with me exponentially until, it seems, I can no longer feel or for that matter, have control over my inner or outer speed limit. Being plugged into the internet like everyone else, is partially the culprit. It’s just screwing with my life clock. I mean life itself is fast enough. Too fast. Who the hell needs this boost? When you are young, time is infinity times infinity. It is as amorphous as melting jello and you run on the kind of natural energy that Elon Musk would just love to harness for his next land based rocket car. Remember being incapable of sitting? Tapping your toes like you were spelling out Morse code? Running in circles for no reason other than it just felt stunningly useful? We were all, once upon a time, uncontainable, nose snorting shiny thoroughbreds and time was defined simply as morning, afternoon and night. We ran by the light of the sun and the thrill of the moon. We were no different than the earliest cavemen. We were in the hunting and gathering of fun business and did not realize what we were really doing was attending the University of Life where we were all Mensa quality students in every single subject from language to science to perception. We were electric rolls of Bounty and were so busy being the quicker picker uppers that we simply had no time or use for time. We were also artists. Abstractionists and impressionists whose instruments of mass distraction joyfully painted the walls of our imagination in the kind of colors that only the young can see. The closest to understanding or even caring what time actually was, came in those brief in- between play moments, when we watched, like the little clueless baboons that we were, our hapless and often struggling, barely balanced on slick ice parents, who seemed to be suffering from a case of intermittent madness that was caused by the invisible dragons that they seemed dedicated to slaying on our behalf, every single day. We did not understand exactly what our parents did or how they did it, but we had faith in them by birthright and felt reasonably secure that all would be well, given that we were living on a steady diet of happily ever after stories and empowering Disney movies. Still, I remember feeling confused and even a bit hustled. My parent’s life coach quality monologues were always full of unbridled optimism but a part of me just knew that they were lying. Or they were editing out the bad neighborhood parts of life, shielding me from the enemy that was right outside our always twice bolted apartment door. In those moments of awareness is when the concept of time began. It begins and ends, I think, with worry. When the infectious disease of adult furrowed brow and sweat stained The after surgery reward to that, to our own surprise and delight, is that we being to allow ourselves to become remarkably transparent. Our affect dissolves and the obsessive dependence that we had on appearing youthful becomes a useless and silly afterthought. Suddenly, we no longer have to bank on just our bad boy good looks and/or irresistible charm to get us through the day. Sure, we have occasional lapses and miss the days when a smile or a wink would melt a girl’s heart or lift a skirt voluntarily. But maturity has taken hold of us like a Doberman on your pants leg and it is just not going to let go. We cry now. Openly. Laugh heartily. Rage loudly. We life fully. We no longer suffer fools. We dress to make a statement rather than an impression. We look forward to theatrical and concert events like they were all our birthdays. We are eager to devour books and cultivate meaningful friendships. We love being mentors and teachers. We feel the unlimited power of our own value. We gaze at our own personal history like parents of newborns who can’t believe the miracle that they achieved. The message I think is crystal clear. Time is no longer just a concept and has finally and to the very end, become our most trusted ally. Use it well. Page 4 / 5