One Author Is Fabulous, No Matter What Stands In His Way

I’m sitting here pondering the work of my friend and colleague, Delvon Johnson, an author, TV personality, and fashionista whose latest book, Mirror Mirror, the sequel to his popular debut novel, Love Yourself First, just hit the streets. The book is a delightful, scandalous romp through New York City’s legendary fashion industry, a dramatic, behind-the-scenes look at how its major players navigate that highly competitive world. Taken right from the pages of his own life as a celebrity stylist, Delvon’s narrative weaves together the fabric of models, publicists, fashion consultants, designers, and media moguls, and shows us what happens when unrestrained ambition fuels their actions. Both volumes are just the ticket if you’re wondering how much intrigue goes into those irresistible collections you see on the runways at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Now, Delvon’s public persona, as a habitue of red carpets everywhere, is the easy tale, the dressy, camera-ready story. The saga of how he reached that lofty place, is a far more fascinating one.

When you see Delvon’s lithe, self-assured figure on a studio set, or hosting a fashion show, you might think it’s been an effortless ride to stardom. The eye-catching raiment, conversation-starting heels, and sparking jewelry suggest that Delvon has always been in the limelight, and this is his natural element. The journey to that place, however, has been filled with obstacles, which Delvon has overcome, with remarkable results. When you see Delvon bringing fashion to the streets, consider this: every moment he spends in the spotlight, is matched by many grueling hours undergoing dialysis treatments to manage kidney failure. Struck by this condition five years ago, instead of resigning himself to a sedentary, colorless life, this development was an inspiration to push forward even more. Dialysis is not for the timid; it involves placing large-bore catheters into extremities or your neck, to remove, clean, and return all the blood in your body, in a life-giving procedure the Rainbow Fashion Week Media Mogul Award winner must undergo three times every week, for the rest of his life.

Dealing with disabling conditions of any kind is a daunting prospect, but I’ve always been the most impressed by those who refuse to allow themselves to really become disabled. For a person to follow their dreams, despite afflictions that would bring many people to unrecoverable despair, is, to me, a hallmark of true perseverance. Between those long hours on the dialysis machine, you can see Delvon working on his brainchild, Fashion In The Fast Lane, or interviewing the stars at a gala movie premiere, always striving to perfect his craft. I’ve watched him put in eighteen-hour days filming a TV show, or styling a reality TV cast, and it’s reminded me that certain limitations exist only in one’s mind.